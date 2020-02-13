Courtney Love reveals that she has been sober for 18 months

Courtney Love received the Icon Award at the NME 2020 Awards this week. And, during the ceremony, which took place at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, the lead singer of Hole revealed during her acceptance speech that she was celebrating 18 months of sobriety.

"I didn't prepare any speech, I'm sorry, I didn't want to be disrespectful," said Love. "I woke up this morning and asked a friend how & # 39; is it 11? & # 39; Because also today, the honor of picking up this wonderful f-k thing of yours (the prize is shaped like a middle finger) … I'm also 18 months sober today. "

The 55-year-old woman added that she couldn't believe it, and "that's pretty wild." Then, Love concluded her speech by thanking the crowd and telling them that she was very honored.

In addition to his speech, Love also posted a message on Instagram for his 941K followers, writing that he looked through different images of his life with his team to find photos for the NME awards. Love said the images he found were "tragic, strange, beautiful, wild, incredible, crazy." But, none of that was small.

Love noticed the honor that had been working with people who love her, and she was happy to receive the award because "it's cute." Love also published some of the photos of his life, being one of them Celebrity skin singer with her late husband, Kurt Cobain.

Love's struggles with alcohol and drug abuse have been documented regularly for decades, long before Cobain committed suicide on April 5, 1994. Both Love and Cobain were addicted to heroin, and after his death often It was presented to completely wasted events, as in the MTV VMA of 1995, when it crashed an interview with Madonna.

See this post on Instagram I looked with my team through images of my life – for the NME awards. tragic, strange, beautiful, wild, amazing, crazy, nothing small, (until it became small). Fuck small what honor to have worked and loved some of the geniuses that I have, and what honor with which they have worked and loved. #icon, yes baby, I'll take it. It's cute. ⛲️💎✨🎖🖤 # avedon #rockandroll #meisel #kevynaucoin #england A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on February 12, 2020 at 5:51 p.m. PST

The singer was also treated for an Oxycontin overdose in 2003. And in 2005 during Pamela Anderson's Comedy Central Roast, Love claimed to be "clean and sober," but released her words throughout her speech.

The problems of love with addiction have led her to have a difficult relationship with the daughter she shared with Cobain, Frances Bean. When he died, Kurt Cobain told Courtney Love in his suicide note to follow Frances, who was only a year and a half at the time.

Ad

"Please, follow Courtney for Frances," Kobain wrote. “Because his life will be much happier without me. i love you I love you. "



Post views:

3