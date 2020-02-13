Two months after being banned from working as paid lobbyists, Chicago councilors backed another change in the city's ethics rules on Thursday, tightening the reins when city employees can search for private contractors.

The City Council Ethics Committee signed an ordinance that would prohibit any city official or employee with contract supervision from working for subcontractors or consultants on any contract they supervise.

The executive director of the Chicago Ethics Board, Steve Berlin, said the city already prohibits employees who administer municipal contracts from having ownership or employment interests with major contractors they oversee.

The change would prohibit city employees from having paid work for subcontractors or consultants in the contracts they manage, even if they do not have a property interest.

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11 years old)th) voted in favor of the ordinance after asking if city employees could refrain from supervising contracts that involve companies where they already have a parallel job if that private company ends up as a subcontractor in a city project.

“My concern is, are we going to lose people, good people we have working for the city because of this? As long as they can recuse themselves in a situation like that, that cures them. I think it's fine, "he said.

Berlin said that the challenge would be an option in such situations, but only on a case-by-case basis.

"If the employment relationship was preexisting before this company became a subcontractor, then it would seem fair to tell the city employee,quot; Now you have to make a decision, "said Berlin.

In that situation, Berlin said that a city employee could choose to maintain supervision of the company's contract, but give up his secondary work for the company, or keep his secondary work and stop supervising the contract.

The ordinance now goes to the full City Council for a final vote, probably at its next meeting on Wednesday.