Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympics will continue despite the outbreak, organizers say | News of the Olympic Games

The cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is not being considered despite the outbreak of coronavirus, organizers said.

Several sporting events have moved after the outbreak that has killed more than 1,350 people and infected tens of thousands more in China.

The Chinese Grand Prix, to be held in April, has been postponed, while athletics, golf and soccer have also been affected.

But Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said the Games would open as planned on July 24.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, he said: "I want to state clearly again that cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo Games has not been considered."

John Coates of the International Olympic Committee added: "Of course we have unexpected problems to deal with, for example, the outbreak of coronavirus is an event."

"We look forward to hearing from the Japanese government today, the TMG (Tokyo Metropolitan Government) and its own organization about the work they are doing in collaboration with the World Health Organization … to ensure that all athletes, and all people who they come to Japan for the games will not be affected, and all necessary precautions are being taken. "