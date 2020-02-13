Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympics will continue despite the outbreak, organizers say | News of the Olympic Games

Two Diamond League meetings in China in May under review, according to Sky Sports News organizers

















Sky Sports News analyzes what sporting events have been, or could be, affected by the outbreak of coronavirus

The cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is not being considered despite the outbreak of coronavirus, organizers said.

Several sporting events have moved after the outbreak that has killed more than 1,350 people and infected tens of thousands more in China.

The Chinese Grand Prix, to be held in April, has been postponed, while athletics, golf and soccer have also been affected.

But Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said the Games would open as planned on July 24.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, he said: "I want to state clearly again that cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo Games has not been considered."

John Coates of the International Olympic Committee added: "Of course we have unexpected problems to deal with, for example, the outbreak of coronavirus is an event."

"We look forward to hearing from the Japanese government today, the TMG (Tokyo Metropolitan Government) and its own organization about the work they are doing in collaboration with the World Health Organization … to ensure that all athletes, and all people who they come to Japan for the games will not be affected, and all necessary precautions are being taken. "

Events in a variety of sports have been affected by the outbreak

While this summer's Olympic Games are ready, the organizers of the Diamond League have confirmed that Sky sports news that two meetings scheduled for May in China are under review due to coronavirus concerns.

World Athletics has already postponed the Indoor World Championship because it will be held in Nanjing next month until next year.

The organizers of the Diamond League are now looking for all the options. The series should organize two meetings in China, the first one on May 9 in one place will still be decided with a second meeting on May 16 in Shanghai.

A spokesman said: "Of course, we are aware of the cancellations and postponements of high-level international sporting events in China and we continue to monitor the situation closely."

"We are in close contact with our colleagues in China, who in turn are in contact with local authorities and together they will seek to identify the preferred and possible options in the coming weeks."