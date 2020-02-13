Coronavirus test kits sent to states have failures, C.D.C. He says

Before the kits were sent to the states, Dr. Messonnier had repeatedly emphasized in press conferences that the kits would not come out until C.D.C. I was sure they were as accurate as possible.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the infectious diseases division at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said the precise diagnostic tests were invaluable.

"The test is the only way you can definitely know you have the infection," said Dr. Marrazzo. “You absolutely need it to count cases. It lets you know who is infected. You can treat those people, if there is a treatment available, and you can isolate them. "

Doctors in China said there was an urgent need for a simpler and faster diagnostic test, World Health Organization officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.

In the trial versions in some states, the C.D.C. the kits produced results that were not "conclusive," said Dr. Messonnier. The tests did not include samples of potential patients, but were part of the routine quality control procedures that laboratories perform before using a test to make actual diagnoses.

"Things are not always going as well as we would like," said Dr. Messonnier.

The problem seemed to come from an ingredient involved in the test, said Dr. Messonnier, adding that the C.D.C. I would make a new supply of that ingredient to send to all laboratories. The authorities did not say when the ingredient would be sent, but said the process was accelerating and that the material would be available as soon as possible.

States that had no problems with the kits could continue to use them, said Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the C.D.C., adding that those states would still receive the agency's freshly made ingredient.