Coronavirus test kits sent to states have failures, C.D.C. He says

Some of the coronavirus test kits sent to state laboratories across the country have failures and do not work properly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
The kits were intended to allow states to conduct their own tests and obtain results faster than they would by sending samples to C.D.C. in Atlanta But the failure of the kits means that states that encountered problems with the test should not use it, and would still have to rely on the central laboratory of C.D.C., which could cause a delay of several days to obtain results.
"Obviously, a state would not want to do this test and use it to make clinical decisions if it does not work as well, as perfectly, in the state as in the CDC," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of The National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, He said at a press conference on Wednesday.
The C.D.C. recommends testing for some people who have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who, in the last 14 days, have traveled to China or have been in close contact with a patient known to be infected with the coronavirus. It is assumed that doctors with patients in that category should consult their state health department about whether patients should be tested for the virus.
The C.D.C. He announced Wednesday night that another quarantined evacuee at a military base in California had tested positive for coronavirus. The new case among Wuhan evacuees, the epicenter of the outbreak, leads to 14 total confirmed cases in the United States. An earlier case was diagnosed at the Miramar base in San Diego on Sunday.
The first and second patients arrived in different planes and were housed in separate facilities in Miramar, according to C.D.C. Dr. Chris Braden, an expert on the site, said in a statement that, "at this time there are no indications of person-to-person spread of this virus in quarantine facilities, but CDC will conduct a thorough contact investigation. as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus. "
The C.D.C. He announced last week that he had started sending about 200 kits to laboratories in the United States and approximately 200 more to laboratories in more than 30 countries. Each kit can analyze between 700 and 800 patient samples, the agency said.
Kits were sent to all states, but authorities did not say how many of them were defective.
At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Dr. Messonnier said the test kits had been sent to more than 30 countries, but later that day he said he was wrong and that international shipments had been delayed due to the failure.
Before the kits were sent to the states, Dr. Messonnier had repeatedly emphasized in press conferences that the kits would not come out until C.D.C. I was sure they were as accurate as possible.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the infectious diseases division at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said the precise diagnostic tests were invaluable.
"The test is the only way you can definitely know you have the infection," said Dr. Marrazzo. “You absolutely need it to count cases. It lets you know who is infected. You can treat those people, if there is a treatment available, and you can isolate them. "
Doctors in China said there was an urgent need for a simpler and faster diagnostic test, World Health Organization officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.
In the trial versions in some states, the C.D.C. the kits produced results that were not "conclusive," said Dr. Messonnier. The tests did not include samples of potential patients, but were part of the routine quality control procedures that laboratories perform before using a test to make actual diagnoses.
"Things are not always going as well as we would like," said Dr. Messonnier.
The problem seemed to come from an ingredient involved in the test, said Dr. Messonnier, adding that the C.D.C. I would make a new supply of that ingredient to send to all laboratories. The authorities did not say when the ingredient would be sent, but said the process was accelerating and that the material would be available as soon as possible.
States that had no problems with the kits could continue to use them, said Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the C.D.C., adding that those states would still receive the agency's freshly made ingredient.
Defective test kits are a separate issue from Badly labeled samples in San Diego that led officials to discharge a woman who was ill from the coronavirus from a hospital.
More than 1,100 people have died, almost all in China, where there are more than 44,000 confirmed cases.
The C.D.C. It does not recommend testing people who may have been exposed to the virus but have no symptoms. Even if they are infected, if they are still in the incubation period, there may not be enough viruses in their bodies for the test to detect.
The inability to detect very early infections is one of the reasons to keep the burdens of Wuhan people in quarantine rather than simply test them and let them go if the results are negative. A person could be negative and still be infected.
For the same reason, health authorities say it is not beneficial to evaluate people without symptoms on cruise ships.
Because there is an unknown period of time between when a person becomes infected and when the test can find the virus, health officials have determined that a quarantine of two weeks, which is believed to be the incubation period of the disease is the best way to achieve it. Make sure that infected people do not transmit the virus to other people.
Tests for other infectious diseases may also fail to detect some cases. A panel of tests used to detect respiratory viruses when pneumonia is suspected can give negative results even if a patient is infected, Dr. Marrazzo said. Rapid tests for influenza and strep throat can also be done. Blood tests for H.I.V. The diagnosis may be lost in people who recently became infected.
"There is no perfect test for almost any infectious disease that comes to mind," said Dr. Marrazzo.
Miriam Jordan contributed reporting.