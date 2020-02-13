Coronavirus outbreak in China that disrupts the global technology sector: Report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLd959830898fcae50407a283e513e8d2e11% %MINIFYHTMLd959830898fcae50407a283e513e8d2e12%

The coronavirus outbreak in China is disrupting the global technology sector as operations at the world's largest technology manufacturing center are threatened, S,amp;P Global Ratings said Thursday. As of Tuesday, the virus outbreak has claimed 1,115 lives, while confirmed cases of infection increased to 48,206 in China.

The country's Hubei province, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus, has reported a record 242 new deaths and nearly 15,000 new cases in a single day, local health officials announced Thursday.



"Our base case is that the virus will be contained worldwide in March 2020 (there will be no new transmissions in April), which will allow travel and other restrictions to be removed in the middle of the second quarter," said a Asian economist at S,amp;P Global Ratings.

S,amp;P said it has not taken any rating action related to the outbreak.

"We assume that factories closed during the extended Lunar New Year holiday will begin to reopen on February 10, the short-term negative impact on the technology sector can be reversed later," he said.

He added that this especially affects hardware companies, electronic manufacturing service providers and semiconductor companies.

However, if the outbreak is more difficult to contain, the effect on the technology sector could be extensive since long factory closures or significant underutilization could significantly reduce the overall production of technological components, subsets or finished products.