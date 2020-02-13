Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | China news

China on Friday reported 116 more deaths in Hubei, the province at the center of the growing outbreak of coronavirus, bringing at least 1,483 the total number of deaths across the country.

The province and its capital Wuhan, where it is believed that the infection now known as COVID-19 originated at the end of December, also reported 4,823 new cases of the infection, bringing the total in the province to 51,986, and about 65,000 in all the world. the country.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLab7494d4cf8959c2aba5464b7f067f7311% %MINIFYHTMLab7494d4cf8959c2aba5464b7f067f7312%

At least 25 countries have confirmed cases and several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei. There have been three deaths outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong one in Philippines, and the most recent in Japan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the virus represents a "serious threat,quot; to the world, and Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus could have "more powerful consequences than any terrorist action."

Meanwhile, Vietnam ordered the closure of a community of 10,000 residents northwest of the capital, Hanoi, becoming the first place outside of China that ordered a quarantine for at least 20 days.

Here are the latest updates:

Friday February 14

United States & # 39; prepared to help & # 39; North Korea to fight the threat of the coronavirus

The United States is "deeply concerned,quot; about the possible impact of a coronavirus outbreak in North Korea and is prepared to help US and international organizations contain the spread of the virus, the State Department said Thursday.

"We strongly support and encourage the work of US and international aid and health organizations to counteract and contain the spread of the coronavirus in the DPRK," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement after the Red Cross requested an urgent exemption from Sanctions on Pyongyang to help prevent an outbreak of coronavirus.

"The United States is ready and prepared to quickly facilitate the approval of the assistance of these organizations," he added.

The White House issued a budget request three days ago that cut funds for these same "international aid organizations,quot; https://t.co/NooY9FxUBC – Mark Leon Goldberg (@MarkLGoldberg) February 13, 2020

Economic advisor: the White House is "disappointed,quot; with China's transparency

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday that the Trump administration was "disappointed,quot; with China's response to the coronavirus and the fact that no US health official has been invited to help with the outbreak. .

"We thought China’s best transparency came out, but it doesn’t seem that way," Kudlow said.

Trumps says that China handles the coronavirus & # 39; professionally & # 39;

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, praised China for its handling of the rapid-moving coronavirus outbreak in an interview issued Thursday, adding that the United States was working closely with Beijing.

"I think they have handled it professionally, and I think they are extremely capable," Trump said in a podcast broadcast on iHeart Radio.

When asked if China was telling the truth about the virus, Trump said, "Well, you never know. I think they want to put the best face on it."

Indian generic drug manufacturers may face shortage of supply from China

The shortage and possible price increases of generic drugs in India loom up if the coronavirus outbreak affects pharmaceutical ingredient suppliers in China last April, industry experts told Reuters news agency.

An important supplier of generic medicines to the world, Indian companies obtain almost 70 percent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for their medicines from China.

Generic drug manufacturers in India say they currently have enough API supplies from China to cover their operations for approximately three months.

WHO: There are no major changes in the & # 39; trajectory & # 39; of the coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that an increase of 14,000 cases of coronavirus in China on Thursday was the result of new counting methods and did not represent a major change in the outbreak.

"This increase that you have all seen in the last 24 hours is due in large part, in part, to a change in the way cases are reported," Michael Ryan, head of the health emergency program at the WHO.

Ryan also said he expected members of a WHO-led international mission to China to arrive over the weekend.

United States confirms the 15th case of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the USA. UU. They confirmed on Thursday the fifteenth case of the coronavirus in the United States and said that the person under federal quarantine at an air base in Texas was the last confirmed case.

He is the first person in quarantine at the air base among a group of people who arrived from China on February 7 who had symptoms and tested positive for the disease, the CDC said.