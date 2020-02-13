Cold Air Inlet – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Snow was blowing and falling throughout the Chicago area on Thursday afternoon while cold air entered.

Temperatures will be close to 0 on Thursday night, with winds near -15. But it will be mostly clear overnight.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny and cold with a maximum of 18.

A cold wind warning is in place for all of our Illinois counties until 10 a.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, a winter weather warning is maintained for Lake, Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana until 9 p.m. Thursday for snow lake effect.

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend. Some light snow is possible on Saturday night, but it amounts to less than 1 inch.