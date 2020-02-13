Cisco quarterly revenue exceeds estimate – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML5bbaf8ff0986b158951108fb1132434e11% %MINIFYHTML5bbaf8ff0986b158951108fb1132434e12%

Cisco Systems Inc exceeded Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenues, as growth in its cybersecurity business offset the slowdown in the demand for routers and switches.

Revenues fell 3.5% to $ 12 billion in the second quarter that ended on January 25, but still exceeded analysts' estimates of $ 11.98 billion, according to data from Refinitiv's IBES.

Net income increased to $ 2.88 billion, or 68 cents per share, from $ 2.82 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

