China on campus | Security

The universities of Australia are involved in a growing geopolitical storm.

In recent months, groups for and against Beijing have clashed on campus amid growing concerns about the expansion of Chinese government power abroad.

Universities earn billions of dollars a year with student fees and research collaborations with China, but there is growing fear that these lucrative agreements may put academic institutions at risk, and even national security.

While government ministers warn that the country faces an "unprecedented level of threat,quot; from foreign interference, 101 east investigates the infiltration of Australian universities by Beijing.

Source: Al Jazeera