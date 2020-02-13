Charlize Theron photographed by Tom Hanks, Regina King and more in Epic Oscars Selfie

%MINIFYHTML04db2c3256ef52cbd9072d74ef34965211% %MINIFYHTML04db2c3256ef52cbd9072d74ef34965212%

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Bombshell & # 39; He raised the camera for her and her mother Gerda Maritz, who was her appointment at the 2020 Academy Awards, when other stars like Salma Hayek and Rami Malek gathered to enter the frame.

Up News Info –

Charlize Theron seems to be giving Ellen Degeneres A race for your money when it comes to Oscar selfies. On Tuesday, February 11, the "Bomb"The actress treated fans with an epic Instagram post that captured the moment when her selfie attempt at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards was bombarded by a number of other people.

In the publication entitled "Good company", the "Monster"The star was a smile while sitting next to her mother Gerda Jacob Aletta Maritz. Sharing the frame with the mother-daughter duo was something like"Bohemian Rhapsody"actor Rami Malek"A beautiful day in the neighborhood"star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson"Frida"Actress Salma HayekY "If Beale Street could talk"Actress Regina King.

%MINIFYHTML04db2c3256ef52cbd9072d74ef34965213% %MINIFYHTML04db2c3256ef52cbd9072d74ef34965214%

Hayek's manager Evelyn O & # 39; Neill and King's sister Queen King also joined the funny selfie. Other famous faces seen in the background of the selfie include "Matrix"star Keanu Reeves"Once upon a time in Hollywood"director Quentin Tarantino Y "Marriage history"star Noah Baumbach. The three did not know they were captured by the camera.

%MINIFYHTML04db2c3256ef52cbd9072d74ef34965215% %MINIFYHTML04db2c3256ef52cbd9072d74ef34965216%

<br />

Theron's post has quickly picked up positive responses from celebrities and others alike. Food critic and chef Andrew Zimmern simply wrote: "Good squad." In the meantime, "Weird eye"fashion expert Carson kressley sprouted in the comments section, "Guys! They looked like GORGE as always!" The official account of the movie "Bombshell" by Theron also intervened, "Can we be in the selfie too?"

Years before Theron made his way on the Internet with his epic selfie, comedian DeGeneres got a lot of celebrities to participate in it. selfieand shared it through Twitter. The 2014 publication captured Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Jared Leto, Meryl streep, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Y Lupita Nyong & # 39; o in a box with the twice host of the Oscars.

Along with the iconic complement, DeGeneres wrote: "If only Bradley's arm were longer. The best photo ever." His tweet quickly became the most retweeted tweet of all time. He amassed more than 1 million retweets in less than an hour, and since then he has accumulated more than 3 million retweets and more than 2 million likes.