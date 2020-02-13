Charlie Nicholas Premier League Predictions | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb8c547153f19b14c474b25bb46fe987811% %MINIFYHTMLb8c547153f19b14c474b25bb46fe987812%





Charlie Nicholas returns with his last round of Premier League predictions.

It's the winter break for some Premier League teams, but with six games this weekend, Charlie Nicholas is back with his latest predictions.

Lobos vs Leicester – Friday, 8 p.m.

%MINIFYHTMLb8c547153f19b14c474b25bb46fe987813% %MINIFYHTMLb8c547153f19b14c474b25bb46fe987814%

This is a cracking game.

%MINIFYHTMLb8c547153f19b14c474b25bb46fe987815% %MINIFYHTMLb8c547153f19b14c474b25bb46fe987816%

We were discussing the great success of Sheffield United and if they could be in the top six. It has been a remarkable season for them so far and I would applaud them if they manage to do so. However, I was one of the people who thought they might get lost, and some of the boys disagreed with me.

I see the Wolves as one of the best teams in the Premier League. They are hard to beat, they like to play against the great boys in the league and have credibility against the best teams. Leicester likes to play an open game that the Wolves will like. It means there will be more space to explode, especially for full backups.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Manchester United draw with Wolves in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Manchester United draw with Wolves in the Premier League.

Leicester is still in a lovely position in the race for the first four, and I think they will finish in the Champions League places. However, this is a difficult game to match, since both are great football teams. The return of Willy Boly could give the Wolf defense some peace of mind against the rhythm of Jamie Vardy and the counterattack skills of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez.

I am a big fan of Nuno Espirito Santo, and when I look at how the Premier League is adapting, has it been as good as last season? Most probably think not. The wolves are still in the Europa League, while they are in a good position where they can go to a few points of the first four if they win their game in the hand. In general, I am only favoring the Wolves to sneak into those positions.

It will be an end-to-end game where the Wolves will overcome the line … alone.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (33/1 with Sky Bet)

2:06 A look at some of the key statistics around week 26 of the match, which includes Manchester United's trip to Chelsea and Norwich's clash with Liverpool leaders. A look at some of the key statistics around week 26 of the match, which includes Manchester United's trip to Chelsea and Norwich's clash with Liverpool leaders.

Southampton vs Burnley – Saturday, 12.30

Southampton and Burnley have been dug into a hole, Southampton impresses even more than Burnley.

Southampton is still uncomfortable at home, but they have overcome this barrier. They played well in Tottenham in the FA Cup replay, but they are still suspicious at home. Burnley, meanwhile, is a team that shapes results.

I don't see too many goals, but Southampton will win and jump to the top half of the table, which will make them almost certain.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

2:58 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory against Southampton in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory against Southampton in the Premier League.

Norwich vs Liverpool – Saturday, 5:30 p.m. start, live in Sky Sports Premier League

Norwich vs Liverpool Live

Liverpool have had a rest and will be fresh, but sometimes it can be a more than positive obstacle. I think Norwich is gone if I'm honest with you. They have to go after a victory and it opens for Liverpool to eliminate them.

They have returned to training, but they are bubbling beneath the surface of the sensation that they are the so-called Premier League champions. They don't have to play well to win, and this will be another comfortable afternoon for Liverpool.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-4 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

2:43 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the goalless draw between Newcastle and Norwich in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the goalless draw between Newcastle and Norwich in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham – Super Sunday, starting at 2 p.m., live in Sky Sports Premier League from 1 p.m.

A villa vs Tottenham Live

It is necessary in the Premier League for Aston Villa, despite reaching the final of the Carabao Cup.

If you told Dean Smith, this could be the game to keep you in the Premier League, while you would lose the Carabao Cup final, despite being a loser anyway, I think he would take it. And I think most Villa fans would too.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory over Manchester City in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory over Manchester City in the Premier League.

A trophy is important to generate winners and confidence, and gain the credibility that Villa is back, but we have seen before that the teams have won and fallen. The global interest is in the Premier League, so they have to go after it.

Meanwhile, Tottenham has not been convincing, but is getting the results. They have to go after the first four, especially after recent signings, chasing players like Sheffield United and Chelsea. It will be another amazing soccer game here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-3 (25/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Newcastle – Super Sunday, starting at 4.30 p.m., live in Sky Sports Premier League from 4 p.m.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Live

It has been an intriguing break for Arsenal. For the first time, Mikel Arteta can go and work properly with the players for an extended period of time. He is still trying to convey his point of view, but Arsenal is more united and better understands what is expected of them, in terms of commitment and union.

However, it is not an explosion. They are becoming a difficult team to overcome, but Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still do not have the right balance in terms of goals. People will wonder if Aubameyang likes to play on the left. Lacazette is not confident at the moment, but hopefully it will be more positive after the break. Unity and organization in the back remain key, while we will have new players once again.

2:44 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Burnley's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Burnley's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Newcastle has been very well away from home with Steve Bruce. He will frustrate Arsenal and seek to counterattack with Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton, who has greatly improved.

It will be a difficult afternoon, but Arsenal seems to have something back. The negative could be waiting for Aubameyang and Lacazette to get back in shape. Gabriel Martinelli has been in great shape, but we need to start seeing more of Nicolas Pepe. The Gunners are not good enough to be in the top four, but they should try. For that reason, they will shoot and prepare for this game to get all three points.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Monday Night Football, starting at 8 p.m., live at Sky Sports Premier League starting at 7 p.m.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Live

We have another very intriguing game on cards on Monday.

The race for the first four is fascinating. Can Chelsea do it? Again, they are a pretty awkward team at home.

Tammy Abraham had some discomfort before the winter break, while Mason Mount stayed out of the game against Arsenal and these things can start to be difficult. Willian has been in class, but he stayed cold for some games, so the break may have come at the right time so they can get back to basics.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Manchester United will have some of their players fit during the break. They were excellent when they went to Manchester City twice, but show no consistency. That is why people are still retreating and waiting for Mauricio Pochettino to enter.

I think Chelsea will have enough, but they will have to concentrate on doing their style well and doing the basics effectively.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)