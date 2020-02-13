Chanel West Coast dragged after ranting about the lack of likes of Instagram

Instagram

The 31-year-old woman turns to Snapchat to express herself furiously about how none of her friends like her Instagram posts even though she is always a & # 39; friendly mother & # 39 ;.

West Coast of Chanel She wants more recognition in her social media account, and she's not happy with the amount of likes on Instagram she likes. The "Stiffness"Star makes clear his disappointment in a Snapchat video, saying that none of his friends liked his posts on the photo-sharing site.

"So, some of what I've noticed is that being a friendly person makes fewer people fuck you," the clip began. "Especially being in this industry … I am the friendliest mother in history, I like people I like everyone. Unless you give me a reason why I don't like you, I fall like you. And if I follow you , I will like your photos, unless it is a really ugly bad photo, I may not like it. "

The media personality then called the mutuals and said, "For the most part, they fuck me like everyone else, and nobody likes my shit." The 31-year-old added: "And I'm like, but I'm getting famous in a million TV episodes, and you have fewer followers than me and I like your shit and you don't want to see my shit again? Who the hell do you think What are you? "

"Do you think I'm desperate because I'm friendly and I like your shit? Is nobody desperate? I'm just being nice," Chanel continued.

It wasn't long before Chanel appeared on Twitter. "I love you, but honey, everyone knows you as a side kick that steals when you cried when they hit you in the face with a kick, you're not a famous rapper that everyone should know and follow, you're not nice, you're not humble and act so above the rest, "tweeted one.

"Chanel West Coast is a delusional, pathetic, losing, aspiring and makes a video about people who don't like their IG publications. She needs serious help," wrote another. "& # 39; nobody likes my shit. And I'm like, b *** h, I'm fucking famous & # 39; Chanel West Coast is the epitome of white girls' right to becky," another user said.