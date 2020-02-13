Chanel West Coast downloads on its followers that it doesn't like their photos on Instagram: "I like your S ** t and you never want to like my S ** t,quot;

#Roommates, out of nowhere Chanel West Coast absolutely downloaded on his Instagram followers. If you're wondering what would make someone criticize their own followers, well, it's because they don't like Chanel's photos as much as she likes them. Well, that's fine then.

Earlier today, while driving, Chanel West Coast posted a video in which he took his Instagram followers to the task of not showing love for what he publishes at the same pace he makes them. Not only was she a little upset, but she seemed to be furious and didn't contain her opinions.

She had this to say:

“Some of what I realized is that being a friendly person causes fewer people to fuck with you. I am the friendliest son of a bitch of all time. I just like people, I like them all. Unless you give me a reason why I don't like you, I'll be like you. And if I follow you, I like your photos unless it's a really ugly photo, then maybe I don't like it. For the most part, I like everyone's sex. And nobody likes my shit!

Chanel West Coast continued, adding even more to its tirade:

"B ** ch, I'm fucking famous, in a million TV episodes and you have a lot less followers than me. I like your shit and you never want me to like my shit? Like, who the hell do you think you are? Do you think I'm desperate because I'm friendly and I like your shit? There's no one f ** king desperate! I'm just being nice, so it would be nice if you could be nice. "

Not surprising at all, Chanel was absolutely dragged into social networks by his comments, and many pointed out how trivial the "likes,quot; are when they are bigger things that happen in the world.

Roommates, what do you think about this?