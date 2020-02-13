Chanel West Coast criticizes fans for not liking their photos: "I'm F ****** Famous!"

When it comes to social networks, the more interaction your page has, the more visible your profile will be. Chanel West Coast recently criticized his followers for not liking his photos even though he likes his own.

In a video originally posted on Snapchat, Chanel confided to his followers about not receiving love from people he has shown love to.

He explained that he is a friendly person and that he is famous, so it makes no sense that people do not like his photos or videos on Instagram.

‘So, something I've noticed is that being a friendly person makes fewer people fuck you. Especially being in this industry … I am the friendliest mother in history, I like people I like everyone. Unless you give me a reason why I don't like you, I like you. And if I follow you, I like your photos, unless it's a really ugly bad picture, maybe I don't like it. For the most part, I like everyone's shit, and nobody likes my shit. And I'm like, bitch, I'm fucking famous in a million TV episodes, and you have a lot less followers than me and I like your s *** and you never want to like my shit? Who the hell do you think you are? Do you think I'm desperate because I'm friendly and I like your shit? No one is fucking desperate, I'm just being nice. "

The ranting video has gone viral and many people are calling her to ask for likes.

A follower commented on The Neighborhood Talk Instagram post: "When despair, girl, isn't that you don't like it as a person, it's just that they don't like your music."

Other aggregate: ‘Poor baby. 😩 woke up stressed by the likes.

While he said: "My God is tired of being irrelevant,quot; nobody wants to fly because you sit on a sofa and laugh all day. "

Ad

Do you think the Ridiculousness star has a point?



Post views:

3