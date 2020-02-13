Chaka Khan will never do anything like & # 39; masked singer & # 39; after removal

%MINIFYHTML7a66d746139e9a00835ffb8e7e7c428c11% %MINIFYHTML7a66d746139e9a00835ffb8e7e7c428c12%

FOX

The creator of hits & # 39; Ain & # 39; t Nobody & # 39; He shares his trip in the singing contest while describing his disguised performance as the & # 39; strangest thing & # 39; I have done.

Up News Info –

Chaka khanappearance in "The masked singer WE."It's the" weirdest "job of his five-decade career.

The creator of hits "Ain & # 39; t Nobody" was unmasked as Miss Monster on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, the show's night delivery, which sees celebrities perform songs with costumes crafted in an attempt to outwit the Judges and spectators and win the title.

%MINIFYHTML7a66d746139e9a00835ffb8e7e7c428c13% %MINIFYHTML7a66d746139e9a00835ffb8e7e7c428c14%

While Chaka was unmasked after an acclaimed performance by Lesley GoreThe classic anthem "You Don & # 39; t Own Me," he confessed in a conversation with Billboard, sees his appearance on the show as a victory, as the judges had no idea who the powerful voice belonged to.

%MINIFYHTML7a66d746139e9a00835ffb8e7e7c428c15% %MINIFYHTML7a66d746139e9a00835ffb8e7e7c428c16%

"I don't think they sent me home; they just couldn't guess who it was," he said. "They didn't know who the hell it was … They even guessed some dead people!"

However, the experience was not without challenges, like Chaka, who acted with Rufus From 1972 to 1983, he confessed that wearing the costume was not ideal.

"Acting with that costume. That was the hardest thing to do," he insisted. "And be incognito behind the scenes."

And when asked if there was something that the "Through the Fire" singer would take away from her time in the series, she added: "Yes. I will never do something like that again."