Celtic's victory over Hearts and the Rangers' defeat at Kilmarnock, crucial in the title race, says Andy Walker | Soccer news

Andy Walker says the Rangers' defeat at Kilmarnock combined with Celtic's victory over Hearts could be decisive in the Scottish Premier League title race

Sky Sports expert Andy Walker believes Wednesday will be a "crucial,quot; night in the Premier League title race after Celtic moved 10 points away from the Rangers after his Kilmarnock loss.

Celtic has been relentless since returning from the winter break, winning eight of eight games in all competitions, and the last victory came on Wednesday when they beat Hearts 5-0.

In contrast, the Rangers 2-1 defeat at Rugby Park means they have lost eight points in their last five league games after an impressive first half of the season.

Celtic achieved a 5-0 victory over Hearts on Wednesday night

They had entered the winter closing after a 2-1 victory over Celtic in Parkhead to move to two points of the leaders with a game in hand but, after the losses in Hearts and Kilmarnock, as well as a goalless draw in At home against Aberdeen, Steven Gerrard's team is now 10 points behind having played less.

Walker believes that a stronger mentality and more in-depth strength across the team means that Celtic is the clear favorite to win his ninth consecutive title.

& # 39; Relentless Celts are the big favorites & # 39;

"What we are seeing is that Celtic shows his strength and his relentless pursuit of this title," Walker said. "They are eight and they are looking for nine and more. I think what he shows last night, with Celtic winning by five and Rangers losing so unexpectedly, was a crucial night."

Rangers captain James Tavernier shows his shock after the Kilmarnock defeat

"No one at Celtic will take anything for granted because they have done it before. I think they are big favorites because they know what it takes. If the Rangers win their game, they are seven points, but with the kind of concerns Steven Gerrard has with his players, I think the Rangers could fail once or twice before reaching the next Rangers v Celtic game and that's the difference.

"Celtic could lose a couple of points with a draw, they have a difficult one on Sunday in Aberdeen, but Celtic will not lose many games. They have shown that they are able to overcome the line. I think it is down to the strength in depth and quality they have and the strongest mentality they have. "

What happened to the Rangers?

"Steven Gerrard has hit the spot because this is a group of players that lacks the mentality to take the distance. That's what you need if you want to win a title, you need a strong mentality."

Steven Gerrard says he feels "extremely frustrated,quot; after a disappointing second cost for the Rangers in their 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock

"The Rangers have shown that they are capable of beating the best. In their last two games against Celtic, they have surpassed Celtic and played really well, but the league is relentless and the games are intense and fast and the Rangers have shown They are not quite able to maintain that level of performance and have lost too many points.

"If we look at the Celtic, they lost at the beginning of the season to Livingston, but they had a wonderful response and followed a long unbeaten streak and then lost to the Rangers just before the winter break and since they returned there have been eight undefeated games ".

Stephen O & # 39; Donnell rolls away after scratching Kilmarnock's level against the Rangers

"Even when you look at the way Celtic played last night, his two special players at this time could be Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths in front and neither of them scored. They had five different scorers, so I think that tells you that Celtic has a strength in depth that the Rangers don't have right now. "

What do the Rangers have to do?

"Celtic has the strength in depth, they have the knowledge and the players who know what it takes to overcome the line and I think that is the big difference between Celtic and Rangers."

"If the Rangers want to improve, they must follow Steven Gerrard and they have to give him some money to spend. The Rangers need more quality, the kind of quality and strength in depth that Celtic has."

Kristoffer Ajer (left) of Celtic fights Joe Aribo of the Rangers

"I am not sure how strong they are in terms of their financial resources and that is another area where the Celts are so superior at this time. If they have any problems, they can, as they did in the January window, go out and spend A little money and improve the squad.

"I think it was really the players who were not playing a game at that time. Leigh Griffiths realized that someone entered for £ 3.5 million and that he went to another level. I think if the Rangers want to match Celtic, they have stay with Steven Gerrard and give him money to get more quality. "

Celtic trip to Aberdeen next

"It's always a great occasion when Celtic goes up to Pittodrie, it's always a great atmosphere. Celtic went up there early in the season and won very comfortably. I think Aberdeen has improved since then."

Celtic trip to Aberdeen this weekend

"Obviously, Derek McInnes has his own problems in trying to maintain the level of consistency they have had in the last five, six, seven years. He has been under some pressure from his own followers, so nothing will give him to Aberdeen a bigger lift than go against Celtic and get all three points.

"I think that in their day they are able to do it, but as we see with Celtic when you enter February, March and April, they realize the importance of these games and their mentality and willingness to win seems to take them to the goal."