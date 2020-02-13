Celtic chief Neil Lennon rules out complacency when Hoops approaches the ninth consecutive title | Soccer news





Neil Lennon wants Celtic to increase his lead at the top of the table

Neil Lennon has ignored the complacency suggestions that he is now Celtic's greatest enemy as they march towards nine successive Premier League titles.

The Hoops took full advantage of the Rangers' slide in Kilmarnock on Wednesday night to leave 10 free points at the top of the table with a Hearts demolition in Parkhead 5-0.

However, despite Celtic's great advantage, Lennon insists that there is little chance that his team will be happy to navigate to the finish line.

3:24 Andy Walker says the Rangers' defeat at Kilmarnock combined with Celtic's victory over Hearts could be decisive in the Scottish Premier League title race Andy Walker says the Rangers' defeat at Kilmarnock combined with Celtic's victory over Hearts could be decisive in the Scottish Premier League title race

"Are the boys going to become complacent?" I ask. "I really doubt it.

"They may want to try to increase (leadership) if they can."

"I think that is the way of thinking here: without complacency, do not take anything for granted."

"You're cool, you're fit, you look hungry, let's keep it up."

Lennon is delighted with the contribution of senior players like Scott Brown

Lennon says he is delighted with the contribution of high-ranking figures such as Captain Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and James Forrest while the Hoops seek to close nine consecutive Premier League titles.

"It's good to have those players who have been there and have done it many, many times," he said. "Sometimes you think they will get out of there.

"They have done everything they want to do, but there is a deep-rooted motivation to go on and on."

"That's for your credit. It also brings out the best in the rest of the team."