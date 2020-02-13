Carver County returns home emergency response decals – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Carver County is bringing back an old school technique to help them respond better to emergencies.

Barb Anderson-Toland says his 5-year-old son Lucas needs 24-hour attention.

“Lucas has rhizome punctate chondrodysplasia. It's a very rare and terminal form of dwarfism, "said Anderson-Toland.

He worries that if a fire or medical emergency occurred at home, your child could not communicate what is wrong to the first responders.

"He's blind, dumb, deaf, eats from a feeding tube," said Anderson-Toland.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud says they have just launched the new emergency response sticker program. There are a variety of stickers that residents can collect for free to put in their homes and cars.

"It is quite useful for deputies when they try to adapt their response to meet the needs of the person when they are on the call," said Kamerud.

Anderson-Toland says the stickers provide peace of mind.

"It's good to know that someone else will know from the outside without even having to look at what's going on," he said.

Anderson-Toland says there are more people in Carver County who believe they should communicate these messages to first responders in an emergency.

"I had a couple of moms who said:" Hey, my city is outside of them, can you give me one? "

And the Carver County Sheriff's Office is seeing those results.

"The deputies tell me they are flying from the platform," said Kamerud.

They have already had to place a second order this week. Decals can be picked up at any town hall within the county.