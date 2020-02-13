Carrie Underwood's son thinks he washes his clothes for a living

Stewart Cook / Shutterstock
It's hard work, but someone has to do it!
You may know her as an award-winning musician with powerful voices, but at home she is simply a mother. Carrie Underwood He revealed that during a class assignment this week, his son wrote a rather surprising occupation and age for the singer when asked to complete a questionnaire for school.
Minor, your son Isaiah Fisher listed 70 years of age, and as to what the singer of "Before Cheating,quot; is known? He said his mother's job is "to wash clothes." It is not exactly what we have come to know and love the country musician, but it is good to know that it is multifaceted.
Underwood published the funny photo on his social networks, adding the cutest title to accompany it. "Taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa … I am 70 years old and I am very good at washing clothes," he joked with his followers. It is not a bad career choice to be honest!
Of course, the country singer is known for much more than just her clothes. She was also the host of the CMA Awards for almost 12 years, and recently announced that she would resign and pass the torch. Also, she and her husband Mike Fisher I just received a new child in their lives last January.
"It's such a smiling baby," Underwood told E! News on the red carpet of the CMT Music Awards. "His snuggling. I just like to smell it, that can be weird. Sometimes, I think, & # 39; I just need to smell my baby & # 39; it's getting a little fat, like little chubby legs. Just pinching him is really sweet. ".
He also revealed that despite not knowing what he does, his son Isaiah is the one who supports her most when he is on stage doing his thing. "He is a supportive child. He is very encouraging," he shared. "Then, when he sees you singing, he will say: & # 39; Mommy, you did so well! & # 39; Then, he likes those positive words."
Keep folding those clothes!
