Carrie Underwood's son thinks he washes his clothes for a living

You may know her as an award-winning musician with powerful voices, but at home she is simply a mother. Carrie Underwood He revealed that during a class assignment this week, his son wrote a rather surprising occupation and age for the singer when asked to complete a questionnaire for school.

Minor, your son Isaiah Fisher listed 70 years of age, and as to what the singer of "Before Cheating,quot; is known? He said his mother's job is "to wash clothes." It is not exactly what we have come to know and love the country musician, but it is good to know that it is multifaceted.

Underwood published the funny photo on his social networks, adding the cutest title to accompany it. "Taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa … I am 70 years old and I am very good at washing clothes," he joked with his followers. It is not a bad career choice to be honest!