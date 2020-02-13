Cardi B responds to the accusations he supports R. Kelly in DMs

%MINIFYHTML089fcc365678a79eca59cb8f0369736611% %MINIFYHTML089fcc365678a79eca59cb8f0369736612%

The woman & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He addresses a chain of his alleged direct messages with fans, one of whom apparently declared his support for the jailed singer.

Cardi B Hit fans on Twitter for posting screenshots of fake direct message (DM) conversations with the star.

Successful creator "Bodak Yellow" said after detecting a series of fake messages from users, who pretended to have talked online with the 27-year-old rapper.

In a video, Cardi showed fans that the conversation was false, as he showed the direct messages he receives.

"The fact that fake pages have to be fake DM … first of all, I'm not even so friendly. Why do people think I would simply be talking to someone?" He laughed, while displaying the messages he has in his inbox.

"I don't even check my Twitter DMs. I'm really not a Twitter person."

Together with another set of images, which seemed to show the creator of hits "Kream" declaring her support for the singer in distress R. Kelly, which currently faces numerous charges of bribery, sexual abuse and bribery, added: "Stop with false dms … it's 2020."