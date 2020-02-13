Cameron Maybin, a tiger again – Up News Info Detroit

Tigers reach $ 1.5M, 1-year contract with OF Cameron Maybin

The Tigers and the 32-year-old gardener agreed on Wednesday a one-year contract for $ 1.5 million.

You can earn $ 750,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $ 100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and 550, and $ 150,000 for 600.

Maybin began his career with Detroit in 2007 before being changed to the Marlins in the deal that sent Miguel Cabrera to the Tigers. Maybin returned to Detroit in an exchange and played for the Tigers in 2016.

Maybin spent last season with the New York Yankees, hitting .285 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs in 82 games. His deal with the Tigers includes performance bonuses.

Maybin gives Detroit another option in a garden that includes JaCoby Jones, Christin Stewart and Victor Reyes.

To make room on the list of 40 men, Detroit placed Michael Fulmer (Tommy John surgery) on the 60-day disabled list.

