Home Local News Cameron Maybin, a tiger again – Up News Info Detroit

Cameron Maybin, a tiger again – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Cameron Maybin, a tiger again - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTML076eb0ae21a9106b9913f8eb3a11d94d11% %MINIFYHTML076eb0ae21a9106b9913f8eb3a11d94d12%

Tigers reach $ 1.5M, 1-year contract with OF Cameron Maybin

The Tigers and the 32-year-old gardener agreed on Wednesday a one-year contract for $ 1.5 million.

%MINIFYHTML076eb0ae21a9106b9913f8eb3a11d94d13%%MINIFYHTML076eb0ae21a9106b9913f8eb3a11d94d14%

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 27: Cameron Maybin # 4 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a solo home run to the right field in the seventh inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels during the game on August 27, 2016 at Comerica Park in Detroit Michigan (Photo by Leon Halip / Getty Images)

%MINIFYHTML076eb0ae21a9106b9913f8eb3a11d94d15% %MINIFYHTML076eb0ae21a9106b9913f8eb3a11d94d16%

You can earn $ 750,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $ 100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and 550, and $ 150,000 for 600.

Maybin began his career with Detroit in 2007 before being changed to the Marlins in the deal that sent Miguel Cabrera to the Tigers. Maybin returned to Detroit in an exchange and played for the Tigers in 2016.

Maybin spent last season with the New York Yankees, hitting .285 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs in 82 games. His deal with the Tigers includes performance bonuses.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 5: Cameron Maybin # 38 of the New York Yankees celebrates their 8-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 5, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

Maybin gives Detroit another option in a garden that includes JaCoby Jones, Christin Stewart and Victor Reyes.

To make room on the list of 40 men, Detroit placed Michael Fulmer (Tommy John surgery) on the 60-day disabled list.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 3: Michael Fulmer # 32 of the Detroit Tigers throws in the first inning during an MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on August 3, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek / Getty Images)

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©