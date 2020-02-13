Cambodia tests cruise passengers to detect coronavirus | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTML880682503225ff8577a30d975f62766a11% %MINIFYHTML880682503225ff8577a30d975f62766a12%

A cruise ship that was at sea for two weeks docked in Cambodia after four other governments in the region rejected it.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus on board, but all are being evaluated before they can disembark.

Wayne Hay from Al Jazeera reports from Sihanoukville.