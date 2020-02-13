Californians see the homeless as the main theme before the March 3 primary – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the March 3 primary elections quickly approach, California voters express concern about what they consider the most important issues politicians should address.

The results were announced on February 13 of a new state survey conducted by the Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at the University of Southern California.

Twenty-two point nine percent of respondents indicated homelessness or housing as their main problem, followed by 14.8 percent who report that they are primarily concerned with climate change and the environment. Nine points and two percent of respondents considered immigration as their main problem and 7.5 percent of respondents named President Donald Trump.

%MINIFYHTML3c29b2ea964a7b0ec059dcfc338c045f13% %MINIFYHTML3c29b2ea964a7b0ec059dcfc338c045f14%

According to the survey, more than a quarter of California voters personally know someone who is homeless. The possibility of ending up without a home is also a concern that voters have expressed. Many of the California voters surveyed, 37.5 percent, said they fear that they or someone they love may be left homeless. That number was particularly high for Latino voters, 47 percent, according to the poll. 33 percent of non-Hispanic white voters said they shared the same fear. These results coexist with almost half of the state, 44 percent, qualifying the economy as excellent or good.

%MINIFYHTML3c29b2ea964a7b0ec059dcfc338c045f15% %MINIFYHTML3c29b2ea964a7b0ec059dcfc338c045f16%

Voters also want funds spent to control the visible signs of homelessness in their communities, according to the USC survey.

"This new survey provides indisputable evidence that the homeless crisis is affecting more people, families and communities across the state than ever before," said USC Price School dean Jack Knott in a statement. "It is imperative that we continue to encourage innovative thinking and intelligent solutions that can help communities create more affordable housing options in the short and long term to address this chronic and annoying problem."

The USC Price-Schwarzenegger survey on homelessness surveyed 1,000 likely voters in California online from February 1 to 5. It was presented by global data and public opinion company YouGov. The margin of error in the study is plus or minus 3.3 percent.

Click here for the full survey.