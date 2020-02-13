Cal State Northridge student trapped in China, her travel insurance canceled by the university – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Cal State Northridge student stayed in China on Thursday night, near the epicenter of the new outbreak of coronavirus, his semester studying abroad became a nightmare of medical care.

"I never cry," said Nancy Krank, the student's mother, while talking about her son, Samson Adame.

%MINIFYHTMLd46cfd39942a79faf4eb43586001170b11% %MINIFYHTMLd46cfd39942a79faf4eb43586001170b12%

The 24-year-old student has been trapped in the Chinese province of Shandong since the coronavirus epidemic broke out almost a month ago. The photos he took and shared with his mother showed empty and closed streets. She said he only leaves the house where he is to get food and water, with a mask on.

"As a mother, you want to help," Krank said. "You want to fix things, and this is something that there is no way I can fix."

But Adame thought she would have received help from her school.

"They were told that the program was being postponed," Krank said. "They did not know when he would start again. Maybe a week later, he was postponed, but they are saying:" Things are worse. "Get on a plane. Let us know your flight number."

But Krank said that was not an option for his son, who is staying in a town 300 miles from the nearest airport and was worried about getting the deadly disease while traveling.

To further complicate matters, the university notified Adame that his travel insurance had been canceled because the program had been canceled.

"He is the last person to receive help without any insurance," Krank said.

RELATED: Teen student in LA assaulted when fears of coronavirus fueled "violent reaction,quot;

The university said it could not address Adame's case in particular, but published a statement that said, in part:

"Campus officials worked to provide support and resources to those affected, and have been working with the Chinese Consulate to help facilitate the return of each individual."

Krank said he thinks another Cal State Northridge student might have stayed in Wuhan, and said that if his son can't get home, at least he wants to protect him with health insurance.

"Throw something out and say we'll take care of these two students until they come back," he said.

And although there are now about 1,500 deaths attributed to the disease and more than 63,000 cases in China, Krank said he was trying to stay positive since the village where his son lives has not had a single reported case of the disease.