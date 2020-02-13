Bruce Arena breaks public, the media for reaction to USMNT do not reach the 2018 World Cup

%MINIFYHTML5bedae17e3a9c8850a1e03040f28971511% %MINIFYHTML5bedae17e3a9c8850a1e03040f28971512%

The former head of the US men's national team The US, Bruce Arena, has reflected on missing the 2018 World Cup, saying that the team's failure to qualify for Russia is only "part of the sport,quot;, while criticizing how the public and the media perceived the event.

The United States fell infamously in the final match of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign, losing to Trinidad and Tobago to miss the tournament for the first time since 1986.

After the loss, the program began a reconstruction, with Arena and American football president Sunil Gulati moving away to eventually be replaced by Gregg Berhalter and Carlos Cordeiro, respectively.

Arena took over Jurgen Klinsmann in the middle of that qualifying campaign, with the United States already in a precarious situation after poor results against Mexico and Costa Rica. Arena had previously handled the US. UU. In the 2002 and 2006 World Cups before breaking records in the MLS as head coach of LA Galaxy.

"For me, it was a great experience," Arena told The Athletic. "That year in 2017, pushing that team and trying to qualify for the World Cup. We could not have been closer than we came. And it is unfortunate that we have not qualified. But I am very proud of the work that I and my staff did, and the effort that the players did.

"I think the American public and the media did a really poor job, even to this day, in articulating what happened and the real world of those things. It's all part of the sport. You don't win all the time. Yes I'm not mistaken, in the last World Cup, Italy did not participate, and Holland did not participate and we did not participate, so wake up and deal with it. It's all part of that. "

Arena, who is now in charge of the New England Revolution, recently told ESPN that "he has no doubt,quot; that the United States will qualify for the next World Cup. However, it was not full of praise for the current side of Berhalter, saying that the current state of the USMNT "is not great, but not terrible."

USA UU. He recently concluded the team's annual camp in January, defeating Costa Rica 1-0 in a friendly squad with less force on both sides.

The next step for the USMNT is a couple of difficult friendlies in Europe. Berhalter and Co. will face Wales and the Netherlands as part of the international March break.