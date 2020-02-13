Broadway's revitalization plan would ban all pedestrian traffic through the historic downtown Los Angeles corridor – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Any night of the week, the Broadway corridor in downtown Los Angeles is full of activity while people go to a place or have something to eat, and leaving the car could become even more common.

"I enter, I enter the stores, I do what I have to do and then I go home," said Dorca Laguer, a visitor. "It's a wonderful thing to do."

%MINIFYHTML20ec361c95e5eca5ca31c62303d159e111% %MINIFYHTML20ec361c95e5eca5ca31c62303d159e112%

The city councilor, José Huizar, asked the city to study the possibility of making Broadway a car-free zone between streets 1 and 12 downtown.

"As long as it doesn't generate a lot of traffic, I'm prepared for that," said Garrett Wang, a pedestrian. "Whenever it is easy for us to go up and down the city."

The proposal is part of the "Bringing Broadway Back,quot; plan, which has already improved the experience of walking downtown by expanding the sidewalks and adding landscaping and lighting to the area.

The next step would be to eliminate vehicle traffic and only allow people who walk, ride a bicycle or use public transportation in the Broadway corridor, with the aim of revitalizing the historic area and at the same time reducing carbon emissions.

And although some people liked the idea, others were a bit skeptical about the plans and said they were not comfortable abandoning their travels due to the current crisis of the homeless.

"There is a bigger problem when it comes to homelessness and security in general," said one person. "I would not recommend being alone. Have a friend.

Although most people agreed that they would like to see the historical culture of the corridor, included in the National Register of Historic Places and recognized as the cradle of theater and film entertainment in Los Angeles, preserved.