British women living in Dubai are turning to casual sex to deal with their poor mental health

Life in Dubai may seem like a life of bright parties and high fashion, a land of glitz and glamor, but behind closed doors, many women, both married and single, fight against a variety of mental health problems, from postpartum depression to marriage. abuse and a sense of social isolation, and affects all levels of society.

Psychologists have revealed that many British expatriate women are turning to behaviors such as casual sex and plastic surgery, in an attempt to numb the pain of feeling lost in a foreign country.

The British psychologist and author, Darren Timms, sees women from all walks of life; mostly professionals, but others, including actresses, singers, movie stars, writers and hostesses.

Some simply came to the city to have the opportunity to improve their career, or faithfully followed her husband while he carves the family a better life. They end up entering an endless cycle of parties and alcohol, resorting to many distractions to fit in, but it was in vain.

And everyone shares one thing in common; Everyone is looking for elusive happiness.

Women in Dubai, far from their support system as family and friends, cannot cope with the stress and boredom of living abroad, and resort to a spiral of shopping, drinks and parties to feel better (image of stock)

Life in Dubai may seem glamorous, but psychologists have explained that many British expatriates are struggling with serious mental problems that lead them to drink excessively, have casual sex and cosmetic surgeries hoping to fit (stock image)

"They don't know where to find it, therefore, they look for it outside of themselves, which will always be a fleeting and temporary experience," said Timms, author of the best seller in the Journey Back To Self region.

"They use casual sex, relationships, shopping, food or any number of addictions to reduce the pain of not having the pleasant emotions they seek."

Psychologist and founder of The Lighthouse Center For Wellbeing, Dr. Tara Wyne says it's a way to hide from a & # 39; conveyor belt & # 39; of demands.

Why is mental health a growing problem for expats in Dubai? Mental health is an emerging area in the Middle East, something that is slowly becoming more available, but still stigma and, due to the health insurance system, is still unaffordable for many who desperately need it , with sessions that often range from £ 120 to £ 160 per hour. Although there is little specific data on expatriates in the United Arab Emirates, research worldwide has commonly shown that expatriates tend to have a higher risk of mental health disorders and substance abuse than those who do not move abroad. In the United Arab Emirates, mental health is among the three main causes of health-related disability, with depression being the most frequent disorder. A study by Aetna International in 2016 revealed that expatriate mental health was a growing problem even then. From 2014 to 2016, mental health claims increased in the Middle East by 28 percent, although the largest increase was observed in Europe, with an increase of 33 percent. Women were the most likely to seek treatment and, as expected, depression topped the charts.

& # 39; Many women I see describe a very functional life. They are single or married and work or work mothers or stay at home mothers. For all these women, the main pillar is to serve their work and relationship or serve their work and their family.

"They describe the,quot; conveyor belt "feeling of constantly complying with agendas and marking task lists," he explains.

“ With friends and family who are not so available to cushion stress or boredom, these women are vulnerable to being carried away by habits like shopping and drinking to experience some positive emotion, a stop or a stimulus, often considered as & # 39; a gift & # 39; , she says.

“ This is not a problem in itself, but if you are hooked on extrinsic rewards to improve your mood, you are stuck in the hedonic treadmill where you drink, shop or pamper yourself and at the moment when your levels of happiness temporarily Elevations are restored back to where you were and you must do the following.

She says that the most vulnerable are expatriates who experience nostalgia, displacement or lack of foundation, join the circuit of parties, clubs and lunches in Dubai, drink to fit in, find a tribe and settle down.

With a massive number of women who resort to plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, from rhinoplasty to Botox, bariatric surgery and breast work, you can generate a comparison, feeding even those who have the slightest inferiority complex says Timms.

Aesthetics is one of the addictions Timms sees most, which is not surprising when Dubai has per capita, more plastic surgeons than any other city. Buttock implants have even surpassed breast augmentation since the Kardashian effect is also entrenched in Dubai.

The British psychologist and author, Darren Timms (pictured) sees women from all walks of life; mostly professionals but others, including actresses, singers, movie stars, writers and hostesses

Dr. Tara Wyne (pictured) explains that expatriate women in Dubai often face the same daily challenges they used to have in their home countries, in addition to having to adapt to a new country, lifestyle and environment that drives to experience a high level. of stress

“ The amount of plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures is incredibly high here, and that will only grow as more and more young women see this place as the land of opportunity, and to put themselves in pole position, they think they should look at somehow. There are many more reasons, but these are fundamental problems for women here in Dubai & # 39; & # 39 ;, says Timms.

Dr. Wyne says that expatriate life has "layers of complexity that are often ignored." In the family, women often remain the backbone and research shows that the adjustment of the wife / mother to expand life dictates the transition and the successful adjustment of the whole family.

Ensuring that it is done well is essential for the whole family. Expat women in Dubai perform multiple roles and are the focus of many lives around them, says Dr. Wyne, a mother. Often misunderstood as leisure women, living a luxurious egocentric lifestyle, reality is usually the opposite.

These are brave women, who give a family life to one in a strange new culture and climate, leaving behind support networks and assuming a new role as they and those around them adapt.

These are brave women, who give a family life to one in a strange new culture and climate, leaving behind support networks and assuming a new role as they and those around them adapt.

"They face all the normal challenges of daily life, in addition to finding a community, developing a significant ecosystem for themselves and / or their family, navigating changing roles and expectations as they integrate into a new culture and often play different roles that before, "says Dr. Wyne

For single women, finding a meaningful relationship in a transitional society can also be a challenge, as Dr. Wyne sees that many use casual sex to meet their social and emotional needs.

And in a new country, it is not always easy to have the necessary support without friends and family to help, either to adapt to a new work culture or to live as a new mom.

Dr. Marie Thompson is a British psychologist at the Vivamus clinic in Dubai. "Sometimes it's just about having family or friends around, but the transitory nature of Dubai means it's not always there and you don't have your normal first line of support," he explains.

This transience even applies to both health and social care. "When you access professional support, doctors also come and go, and even transfer many clinics," he adds. "Often, they even return to their home country or to a new place, which can be very destabilizing for a patient."

This support can be critical for new mothers, one of the biggest risk factors for postpartum depression that is perceived as social support, and within an expat environment it is not always possible to have the people you want around you. "Beyond the postnatal period, there is also that feeling of people coming and going," explains Dr. Thompson. "You can make that town, but often people here can leave suddenly."

When things go wrong, or when there is no help for a battered wife, there are fewer places to turn to and the laws can be complex. Many women depend financially on their husbands and their state of residence, so they do not have the options they might have in their country of origin.

British expats in Dubai There are currently between 100,000 and 200,000 Britons living in the UAE. The number has been steadily growing from 20,000 in 2008. According to the 2019 investigation, more than a quarter of them (27 percent) were attracted to the country thanks to their tax-free salary. The HSBC Expat Explorer survey, published in January 2019, found that almost three quarters of expatriates working in the UAE earn more than they would earn in their home country. Despite this, one in three expatriates expects to return home one day, according to a survey conducted by Hoxton Capital Management, based in Abu Dhabi, that same year.

"It is not uncommon for some men to stop access to money and / or forbid traveling to children who leave the country, which makes some women feel unable to leave," he explains.

For these types of women, and those without health insurance coverage for help, Dr. Thompson offers pro bono sessions. "It is definitely a unique situation for this part of the world," he says.

These psychologists are among those who fill a critical vacuum and offer women what may be their only source of support. "My role in Dubai certainly overlaps and reflects the work I did in the United Kingdom," says Dr. Wyne.

& # 39; However, I find that in Dubai I am often the only sure attachment figure my client has in their lives. They may have friends and family here, but most of those relationships are conditional and much is expected of my clients.

& # 39; In a culture where functioning and achievements are critical to maintaining your residence, you cannot afford problems of vulnerability or mental health to jeopardize your operation. Support is a real necessity for many & # 39 ;.