British admitted to Egyptian prison for sexual assault after "PATETAR airport security guard,quot;

A British father is being held in an Egyptian jail cell without a roof and sleeping on a concrete floor with only a blanket to warm up after he was arrested for slapping an airport security guard on the back.

The businessman Tony Camoccio, 51, was arrested and falsely accused of sexually assaulting the official when he was about to leave the North African country with a group of family and friends.

Mr. Comaccio was thrown into Hurghada's notorious number one police station and his wife, Joan, 59, and his family desperately try to secure his release.

His father Peter Camoccio, 73, of Sutton, Surrey, said: "He was put in a cell without a roof and has slept on a concrete floor with only a blanket." The situation is chronic.

Tony Camoccio (pictured on the left with his wife Joan, on the right), a British father of four children has been locked in an Egyptian prison for five days after slapping an airport security guard on the back

Camoccio's nightmare began on Saturday, February 8, when he jokingly slapped a security guard at the airport in the back after the officer searched him at the airport to go home.

This is the time when Mr. Camoccio, from Sutton, in Surrey, was arrested at the airport after the security guard was offended by his actions and accused the Briton of sexual assault.

"The case went to court but he could not continue because the man who was supposed to be upset was not there," said the retired director of the company.

“ My daughter-in-law was told that if she apologized to the man, it could be good, so they went to the airport, but he wasn't there and they couldn't find him. They said he was gone. We do not know what is happening.

Camoccio spent five days in Hurghada Jail without charges and his family claims that he was handcuffed the first night and that he was initially not given food or water in his cell.

British woman Laura Plummer, 34, of Hull, who spent two months in prison in 2018, described the prison as “ horrible & # 39; & # 39 ;, as part of a 14-month sentence for a crime of drugs.

A friend of Mr. Camoccio told MailOnline that the father of four children faced a false charge of sexual assault and that he could be detained for another two weeks while the police investigate.

In a statement, he said: "He is completely innocent and has been kept in inhuman conditions."

He has four children, a loving wife and many friends. We need this man, his wife and son to return home.

The nightmare began when Mr. Camoccio arrived at the end of his vacation with Joan and a group of 18 friends.

Camoccio was at the airport (above) returning to Surrey after a family vacation with his wife Joan and his son when he was arrested for petting the security man.

They left the popular tourist resort of Hurghada on the Red Sea coast of Egypt, an area famous for its endless sandy beaches, diving, coral reefs and a vibrant nightlife.

Upon passing through the security of the airport, he received a standard blow from a guard and, according to his family, patted the officer on the back.

But it is believed that the airport official made an exception to the "friendly gesture,quot; of the Briton and the police moved, quickly sending Camoccio to a prison cell.

He was expected to be released on Sunday, but officials have told the family that they need another 15 days to investigate the case.

Christine Sachett, 68, who has known Camoccio's family for more than 50 years, said: "We have been told that they are inhuman conditions." Tony is such a lovely, lovely guy. He is family oriented. And his wife is an absolute diamond.

A video taken by a friend shows the immediate consequences of the incident in the customs area of ​​the airport.

Interestingly, given the seriousness of the accusation against Mr. Camoccio, the police seem disinterested in him.

More than 2,000 people have signed an online petition demanding the release of Mr. Camoccio, who is a regular visitor to Hurghada, 250 miles southeast of the capital of Egypt, Cairo.

You are told that you sit in the customs area and you are left unattended. There is no confrontation with officers in the video.

Meanwhile, the sons of Camoccio and their friends have spent the day protesting in front of the Eqyptian embassy in Mayfair, London.

A statement supporting Mr. Camoccio said: "He was at the last checkpoint where a security officer patted him." Tony then patted the officers softly and now faces serious accusations.

"He was held in a cell during the night where he remained handcuffed petrified for his life since he did not know what he was supposed to be accused of or what he had done wrong."

The incident took place in front of Camoccio's adult son, Remo, 26, on Saturday, February 8.

He was jailed, but only four days later was the accusation of sexual assault made, says the family. He had to appear in court the next day, but the hearing did not take place.

The Office of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs is helping the family. A spokesman said: & # 39; We are in contact with a British man who has been arrested in Egypt. Our staff is in contact with your family and the Egyptian authorities.

"The situation has exploded," said the family friend. "The Egyptian police retain video evidence that proves this is a lie." The officer accused Tony of sexually assaulting him, which is obviously not the case.

& # 39; Police now say they want up to 15 more days to investigate. The police are very little cooperative. Their basic rights were being abused and these are false accusations.

"The police officers at the station asked that his wife and son bring food, water, clothing and any toiletries or things he might need and that these belongings were not delivered for two full days."

Up to 500,000 British tourists visit Egypt every year.

Earlier this month, another British tourist said tourists had been mistreated at Hurghada airport after they were "locked,quot; in a room for nine hours after their flight was delayed.

Ros Somes, 66, of Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk, told the Eastern Daily Press that she and her fellow passengers were treated like cattle.

The Hull clerk was caged for three years on Boxing Day 2017 for bringing 290 Tramadol tablets to the country on a flight from Manchester to Hurghada.

Ms. Plummer was initially imprisoned in Hurghada, the same prison as Camocci, before being transferred to Al Qanater, a prison for women in Cairo.

Speaking about her terrible experience in Good Morning Britain, Laura said: & # 39; In Hurghada there were fights every night.

& # 39; I witnessed the most horrendous things I ever thought I'd see in my life. I was there two and a half months … that was the worst.

"The worst moment was Hurghada when I saw women tortured with sticks on my second day."