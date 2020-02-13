Brielle Biermann returns to lip fillings after having dissolved them

Well, that didn't take long! Don't be late star Brielle Biermann – the daughter of Real Atlanta Housewives Kim Zolciak, a student, began the new year by telling her 1.3 million Instagram followers that she had "dissolved,quot; her lip fillings after receiving injections since she turned 18. But now, Biermann has revealed that he returned to his doctor to receive injections of lip filling. again.

The 22-year-old shared in her Instagram story that she reinjected her lips "just a little,quot; after spending six weeks without them.

"All the filler I had before made my lips uneven (when the filler dissolved)," Biermann explained in his Instagram story.

Earlier this week, fans began to notice that Biermann's lips looked fuller when he posted a profile picture, and began asking him about it in the comments section. The photo showed the long hair of Biermann, who recently dyed a brunette with some blond highlights, and the numerous clips of butterflies that were part of the style.

Although Biermann was showing his hairstyle, fans couldn't help wondering about his lips. A fan wrote: "I thought you were going to get rid of your fillings," and Biermann replied: "I wanted to do it, but my lips were uneven due to the effects of previous lip injections, so I had to add a bit of Dr. dr .thuydoan to make sure. " Things seemed the same. It was not as crowded as a month ago!

This was the same message he posted in his Instagram story, so that all his followers knew he made a small change.

Biermann has always been open about the cosmetic procedures he has received. And, when he told his fans that he was dissolving lip fillings, he posted photos of when he was 16 to prove that his natural lips "are not the vibe."

Last year, she defended her decision to obtain lip fillings by explaining that all her friends had beautiful lips, especially her best friend Elizabeth. Biermann explained that when he was 14 he knew that as soon as he turned 18 he would get the fillings. He added that if he could have done it before, he would have done it. And she doesn't regret it at all.

"I don't think I went overboard as people say," said Brielle Biermann.

Kim Zolciak has also defended his daughter's decision to get lip fillings, as he told Andy Cohen in Watch what happens live In 2016, her daughter has complained about her lips "since she left the womb."

The new season of Don't be late It will be released later this year in Bravo.



