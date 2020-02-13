Boulder residents distrust the proposed 268-unit apartment complex in the Gunbarrel area – Up News Info

Northeast Boulder residents fear that their neighborhood will be transformed for the worse and that it will flood even more with the unmanageable traffic of a proposed 268-unit apartment development last month adjacent to the Celestial Seasonings headquarters.

The tea business owns vacant land that is being studied for new housing, according to Boulder County records. The project, as currently proposed, would designate 25% of its units on the site as affordable for households that make certain fractions of the average income of the area.

A handful of residents of the Orchard Creek single-family neighborhood near Celestial shared their concerns on Wednesday about the housing project, which could include 12 two- and three-story buildings with a combination of studios, one-bedroom units, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units . and 8,000 square feet of community service space, according to the documents submitted to the city.

“I think about the roads. It is really very difficult for people to get to Colo now. 119 to go further in Boulder or Longmont, ”said resident Julie Dye. “You have to wait through cycles and cycles of lights. What is the breaking point? There has to be a conversation about that. "

Dye and others also expressed frustration with what they perceive as a lack of municipal services in the Gunbarrel area, as it does not include a Boulder library or recreation center, and they fear that the increase in traffic caused by the development of the housing make cycling on Jay Road The most dangerous city.

"Our community doesn't have enough service so they can add even more population and density in our neighborhood," said Chris Goodman. "… If it's apartment buildings where all people are tenants, that creates a different scenario than the condominiums where people have a sense of ownership. … I want everyone to be able to live happily here together, I don't want to exclude anyone, but I feel underrepresented. It is something so emotional that they are thinking of changing the place where we are going to walk and just being. "

An analysis of the trips in vehicles that the housing development will probably generate, presented to the city by a consultant for the developer, shows that it would generate less trips than the alternative use of the land as an office space or medical office; The area is divided into zones such as Industrial-Manufacturing.

Areas with such zoning are used "primarily for research, development, manufacturing and industrial services in buildings in large lots. Residential and other complementary uses may be allowed in appropriate locations," says the city code.

According to the analysis carried out by the developer's consultant, the total one-way trips expected to generate housing on the average day of the week is 1,570, compared to 2,177 for alternative land use.

“I do not oppose this development as long as it can be shown that there is a plan in progress, before the project begins, to deal with the increase in traffic and that it will not adversely affect the property values ​​of the surrounding area by reducing or decreasing them its rate of increase, "said area resident Bruce Riggins.

The developer, Coburn Partners, says housing would help stabilize the perceived imbalance of housing and employment in Boulder.

"This proposal will exchange jobs for homes … converting a potential of more than 170,000 square feet of commercial space, which could amount to more than 500 jobs, in 268 residential units, 68 of which would be designated as permanently affordable." developer stated in his presentation to the city. "The fundamental objective of the project is to create a well-integrated development, both internally and externally, that will fit well with the surrounding Gunbarrel community."

The housing project is currently under review of the city's conceptual plan, a process that the developer has chosen, but is not required to perform, to collect additional comments before submitting a more detailed site review plan, which It will lead to a city decision on proposal.

The Boulder Planning Board is scheduled to hold a hearing on March 19 on the conceptual plan. The agency originally planned to review the housing project in April, but the date advanced after a new agenda item was added to the April meeting.

"The comments received throughout the review process (of the concept) are intended to be advisors for the applicant to consider before submitting a detailed site review proposal," said Boulder senior planner Sloane Walbert.