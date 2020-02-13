Boston Celtics faces a difficult task to update beyond the 2019-20 season | NBA News

Beyond this season, the Boston Celtics face a difficult task in updating their roster, since their staggered player schedules will need an adjustment of the bag chains, writes Mark Deeks.

In any measure, the Boston Celtics are a good team. His 37-16 record is good enough for third place in the Eastern Conference behind only the Milwaukee Elite Bucks and the Toronto Raptors, and is also good for fifth place in the entire NBA today.

Also occupying the fifth place in the league in offensive classification, third in defensive classification, generally in clutch situations and operating in a much more harmonious and balanced way than last season, the Celtics are a well-organized unit with few obvious defects.

Maybe they could use a truly quality center to avoid having to rely on the fragile squad of options currently running the position. Maybe they could use an additional bank scorer. Perhaps your extremely young bank, as we saw earlier this year, could be too young. Perhaps they could do so by adding specifically suitable players to defend Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, as they will have to go through those two to win the East.

Maybe they could do some more tire protection. Maybe your bank could use a Bogdan Bogdanovic guy. Maybe Daniel Theis could fail less. They may not have innate physicality within their current game rotation to compete in the playoffs.

Maybe Gordon Hayward leaves. You may never be optimally paired with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Etcetera etcetera.

You can make such a long list on any team, including Milwaukee. However, the understandable quest for perfection should not hide how good the Celtics have become.

However, there is the spectrum of legitimate long-term concerns when it comes to building the Celtics beyond this season. Not necessarily because of something they have done wrong, but because of an inevitable and inevitable number game that will make it difficult for them to do any of these required updates.

Image:

Tatum scores on the edge against the Hawks



The Celtics list as it is built exists in two timelines. Brown and Tatum are young and not yet in the best moment of their career, while Hayward and Kemba Walker, the other two of their & # 39; Big Four & # 39 ;, are entering or simply leaving their best moment.

This in itself is not a problem, and staggering players' deadlines in this way can help keep the championship window open for longer, while helping to alleviate the kind of hierarchical problems that plagued the Celtics. last year.

Image:

Walker celebrates a Boston victory over the Lakers



In addition, in Walker and Hayward, two exemplary teammates by any standard, the fact that the Celtics are growing simultaneously but established with this core is an advantage.

What it will do, however, in the near future is to cause a hardening of the ropes of the bag. Every team experiences this at some time; Teams with their stars on more proportional timelines (such as Embiid and Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in Portland) already have to operate outside their own payroll concerns.

It is a cruel irony that simultaneously it is considered as a requirement for the formation of championship teams that the teams have at least four stars on the list, but the same rules that the teams operate seek to avoid that, or at least make it very difficult.

This has not yet been a concern for the Celtics, but it is about to be. The acquisition of Walker and the extension granted to Brown last summer were both good value and very logical agreements for quality players, but they also meant that Boston has now spent almost all the salary cap they had.

Image:

Smart gets up to shoot the Phoenix Suns



Together with Tatum inevitably obtaining a maximum value contract in an extension next summer, in addition to the eight figures that are due annually over the next two seasons to Marcus Smart, the margins in all others are about to adjust.

The salary limit and the luxury tax thresholds for the next season are currently not known with certainty, since they will not be fully calculable until July. However, the NBA periodically publishes updates for its equipment based on its updated calculations. Both thresholds are calculated as a percentage of the general figure known as Basketball-related Revenue that the league has, and while that number is huge, it is also volatile.

Image:

Jaylen Brown celebrates a triple against the Cleveland Cavaliers



The salary cap amounts have increased exponentially in recent years, driven primarily by the 2016 game change spike that was driven by huge revenues in the new television deal, but also increased by $ 8 million this season during the last year without any of these contributing factors. And at one time, the official NBA figures projected that next year's capitalization figure would be $ 118 million, a significant increase of $ 109.14 million this year.

However, partly due to the partial loss of the Chinese market following tweets by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, the NBA has now revised that figure to $ 115 million. Consequently, the luxury tax threshold is now projected at $ 139 million, a significant increase in the $ 132.67 million this season, but also in the $ 141 million projection equipment that they once thought would be operating within .

And with $ 142.6 million committed to 14 players next season, it seems inevitable that Boston has to deal with this as much as anyone.

If you are willing to pay the tax to keep this team together and fight for a title no matter what, that is one thing. However, overcoming the tax reduces the flexibility of the list beyond mere spending, as does the duration of the contracts that the Celtics have granted. Tatum will inevitably soon be tied until 2025, Brown will already be tied until 2024, Walker until 2023 and Smart until 2022. Those are four of his five large salary spaces occupied for at least two and a half more seasons, and that quartet does not include Hayward, who may well enter free agency this summer through his player option.

Image:

Gordon Hayward clashes the five with his teammates during the Boston victory in Miami



The threat of losing Hayward is real, and it would leave a much bigger offensive hole in the team than we might realize. As mentioned earlier, this Celtics team could already use an infusion of additional shots, and losing an incredibly versatile scorer will only aggravate that. At the same time, Hayward is somewhat uncomfortable on the current list, his presence implicitly requires the team to play three wings at the decisive moment, and his contractual situation now threatens to become a burden. Paying what is worth it means filling the remaining salary limit and fiscal flexibility just to recover what they have, before any significant adjustment. Not paying him means opening a giant hole.

Although they are unquestionably good, Boston still needs to close the gap to the top. If Tatum will not become the best player caliber in a disputing team, then no one on this list is. And whatever they add, with the maximum Tatum next, will have to be done quite economically.

Therefore, the Celtics have many selections with few places on the list; The young bank that they gathered for this season already occupies a large part of the space, and the disadvantage of the aforementioned central squad (and quite successful) is how much space it occupies.

It is very difficult to make a significant improvement operation with all the highest salary spaces filled. Using all assets in the draft means a crisis in the list. Improving means lowering instead of adding salary. Avoiding punitive sanctions is to relieve aggression.

The Celtics are in a favorable general position so they have a combination of youth and experience, good results behind them and assets to work with, although although they are fifth in the league, there is a clear gap in the first place. And that gap still needs a bridge beyond just waiting for Tatum.

As antithetical as it may be, then, for a Boston brain that strives so hard to take out the envelope and take out assets from situations that do not have a correct extraction value, the answer might be to overpay an agreement.

















1:54



Jayson Tatum contributed 33 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 116-100 success over the Orlando Magic



Aim for a young center in a timeline with Brown and Tatum, but with a couple of years of cheap equipment control. Someone who can be the next Al Horford from within. Package selections with Robert Williams and Romeo Langford, and pay more to do so.

Easy? Absolutely not. But then, none of the trips have been so far. The Celtics are close and have options. But with its main salary positions already counted and a list full of guaranteed offers, exchanging a number of young people for a quality individual could be the best way to close the gap in its two timelines.

