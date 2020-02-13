Boris Johnson promises to bring through & # 39; new generation & # 39; in reorganization

Julian Smith

Julian Smith: Outside as Secretary of Northern Ireland

The dismissal of Julian Smith as Secretary of Northern Ireland represents a devastating blow to the man who successfully helped restore power exchange in Stormont after three years of deadlock.

Smith did what his predecessors could not do when he led the delegated assembly again in January, but it was not enough to keep him in the cabinet.

Boris Johnson expelled him with criticism that speculates he was relieved of his duties due to clashes last year by Prime Minister Brexit policy.

Deputy for Skipton and Ripon since 2010, previously held the position of parliamentary secretary of the treasury and head of whip.

As a chief whip, he had the task of trying, and failing, three times to help approve Theresa May's withdrawal agreement and many were surprised that he was kept in the Cabinet when Johnson took office in July last year.

The 48-year-old married was educated at Birmingham University and Balfron High School before having a successful career as an entrepreneur after establishing Arq International, an executive recruitment firm, in 1999.

In Parliament since 2010, Mr. Smith served on the Scotland Affairs Committee briefly before becoming the Parliamentary Private Secretary of the Minister of State for International Development, Sir Alan Duncan, deputy between September 2010 and 2012.

He later became Private Parliamentary Secretary of Justine Greening MP, Secretary of State for International Development, between 2012 and May 2015, before being appointed Whip of the Assistant Government in the Government of David Cameron.

After the 2016 EU referendum, Mr. Smith became one of the six parliamentarians who led Ms. May's leadership campaign, and after the success of the campaign he was appointed Vice-Chamberlain of Home, a position high-ranking inside the whips office.

Smith attended the annual DUP conference in 2017 after the trust and supply agreement between conservatives and Democratic unionists was negotiated in the wake of the elections, and was received as a "friend,quot; of the party.

He supported Remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum and served as Mrs. May's chief chief between November 2017 and July 2019 before Boris Johnson surprisingly made him Secretary of Northern Ireland, a role he played for 204 days.

He provoked controversy when he criticized Ms. May's approach, claiming that the government should have made it clear after the 2017 elections that it would have to accept a closer relationship with the European Union after Brexit.

In a BBC documentary he also criticized the ministers, accusing them of trying to undermine Mrs. May, claiming that his behavior was the "worst example of lack of discipline in the cabinet in British political history."

In October 2013, The Guardian had claimed that Smith could have violated national security by posting a picture of himself along with military personnel on a high security US base on his website.

Smith says his interests include & # 39; violin and piano & # 39; and that he was an international junior squash player.

Andrea Leadsom

Andrea Leadsom: Out as Business Secretary

A former Tory leadership contender who was forced to apologize to Theresa May for suggesting that being a mother made her a better leadership candidate than the former prime minister without children, Ms. Leadsom leaves the government after six years on the bench .

Ms. Leadsom was appointed Secretary of Business by Boris Johnson when she took office in July last year.

The supporter of Leave, mother of three children, resigned as leader of the House of Commons in May of last year amid a violent reaction against Ms. May's Brexit plan.

Ms. Leadsom was hardly a household name when she first entered the fray to succeed David Cameron as leader of the Conservative Party following the EU referendum in 2016.

His plans to cross the threshold of Number 10 were frustrated when comments that seemed to suggest being a mother gave him an advantage as a possible prime minister over Ms. May saw that the hopes of the then minister of energy to win evaporated.

In an interview, he said: "I feel that being a mother means that you have a real participation in the future of our country, a tangible participation."

Her departure from the leadership career in 2016 resulted in her appointment as secretary of the environment when Ms. May became prime minister.

After the 2017 general elections, she was named Leader of the Commons, a role she played until Johnson transferred her to the commercial department.

Leadsom entered Parliament in 2010 after a 25-year career in banking and finance, realizing an ambition he first developed at the age of 13.

Educated at Tonbridge Girls Grammar School and Warwick University, she became director of financial institutions at Barclays and worked with the then governor of the Bank of England, Eddie George, to avoid a crisis after the collapse of Barings in 1995.

Later he spent a decade in fund management: his financial experience obtained his first position in the Treasury Select Committee and then a period as economic secretary of the Treasury with responsibility for financial services.

After a period as a councilwoman in South Oxfordshire from 2003-2007, during which she fought an unsuccessful general election campaign in the safe Labor seat of Knowsley South, she became a deputy for South Northamptonshire.

Esther McVey: Out as Minister of Housing

Esther McVey found fame as a GMTV presenter in the 1990s before devoting herself to politics, and was considered one of the strongest media artists of the Conservative Party.

Tatton's parliamentarian, the former post of George Osborne, resigned in protest at the cabinet for Theresa May's Brexit agreement in November 2018, but Boris Johnson brought him to the front page last year.

Ms. McVey made an offer for leadership after Theresa May resigned last year, but finished last after the first vote of parliamentarians.

The 51-year-old woman, who attended the Cabinet as an employment minister under David Cameron, was the most prominent Tory victim of the 2015 general elections when she was expelled by Labor in Wirral West.

She lost her seat after the unions launched a concerted effort to remove her from a constituency that was surrounded by a red sea.

She returned to Parliament in June 2017 after taking Mr. Osborne's seat and was appointed deputy head in November of the same year.

In January 2018, she remarkably returned to the cabinet table when she was appointed Secretary of Labor and Pensions.

In an interview with the Daily Mail at the end of last year, Ms. McVey revealed how she had been placed in foster care as a baby after she was born to young parents.

She said: & # 39; I think most of the people in her life will fall in difficult times at some point. I want to give the message that anyone can succeed if they have the opportunity.

But he sent Ms. May's cabinet to a collapse in November when he dramatically resigned furiously over the prime minister's Brexit divorce agreement.

He joined Dominic Raab to leave furious after the prime minister presented his plan to his ministers in a stormy five-hour cabinet session.

In March, he launched the talks about a leadership offer after making a statement with his MP lover, Philip Davies.

The four-year relationship between her and the stubborn MP deputy for Shipley, 47, was already an open secret in Westminster.

But Brexiteer lovers made themselves public to confirm that they are & # 39; two individuals, but a couple & # 39; in a joint interview with the Conservative Home website.

He later revealed that they planned to marry after he proposed in April.