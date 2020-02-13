Boris Johnson gives new form to the UK government

LONDON [Reuters] – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday began a confusion of his leadership team, seeking to define the political direction of a government that faces few limitations after an overwhelming electoral victory in December.
Although its ruling conservative party has been in power for a decade, the reorganization was an opportunity to refresh its profile and give the impression that a government is moving forward after three years of Brexit paralysis.
The first changes arrived on Thursday morning, with Julian Smith, the secretary of state of Northern Ireland, saying he would leave the government. His departure was somewhat surprising, given that he had received high praise for helping to end the political stalemate that had left Northern Ireland without a regional government for three years.
Over the course of several hours, senior officials from a series of government ministries turned to Twitter to announce that they would leave, including Geoffrey Cox, who as attorney general provided legal advice that complicated the efforts of Theresa May, Mr. Johnson's predecessor , leaving the European Union even when he advocated the departure of Great Britain.
Esther McVey, the housing minister made it clear that he would have liked to remain in his post, but said Mr. Johnson would continue to have his "bank support,quot;; Andrea Leadsom confirmed on Twitter that he would leave as business secretary; and Theresa Villiers said she had been fired as secretary of the environment and wrote on Facebook that "what the prime minister gives, the prime minister removes."
Chris Skidmore, the minister of state for universities, science, research and innovation, wrote that he had "obtained a promotion,quot; in the reorganization to spend more time with his new baby.
But the three main cabinet posts were not expected to change, and Foreign Minister Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, and Interior Secretary Priti Patel hoped to keep their posts.
Previous predictions of a "Valentine's Day political massacre,quot; have been reduced, but some high-ranking politicians are vulnerable when Johnson puts his seal on a government that must negotiate a Brexit trade agreement with the European Union while facing Great internal challenges.
Several ministers could lose their jobs and, if that happens, the gender balance of the new leadership team will be closely watched.
There will also be considerable interest in Mr. Johnson's decision on the fate of Michael Gove, currently Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. Gove, one of Brexit's most high-profile supporters, campaigned for a British exit from the European Union along with Mr. Johnson in the 2016 referendum campaign, but their friendship collapsed dramatically.
In the days after the 2016 vote, Gove sabotaged Johnson's first failed attempt to become prime minister, paving the way for Ms. May to take the job.
Johnson finally succeeded her last year and promised to address the discontent of many who feel economically abandoned, particularly in central and northern England.
A significant number of voters in these areas changed from the Labor Party to support conservatives in December, ensuring Mr. Johnson's victory in the general election.
Earlier this week, the prime minister gave The approval of a high-speed rail link that connects London with cities in central and northern England and costs more than $ 130 billion.
That project had been criticized by Johnson's adviser, Dominic Cummings, who has a reputation for having a pugilist approach and advocated major changes in the structure of government and the elimination of the number of cabinet ministers.
Such drastic surgery now seems unlikely, a fact that seems to underline the limits of the influence of Mr. Cummings, who recently lost several internal battles.
Some more modest changes in the structure of the ministries are expected, in particular the departure of Nicky Morgan, the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sports. Ms. Morgan, who is a member of the House of Lords not elected, remained at work as an intermediate step after last year's general election.
Stephen Barclay was expected to return to the cabinet after leaving at the end of January due to the closure of his department, which was responsible for leaving the European Union.
Ministers expected to be promoted include Oliver Dowden, minister of the Cabinet Office, and Rishi Sunak, chief secretary of the Treasury.
The new cabinet is expected to meet for the first time on Friday, and observers will be alert to see if the cabinet's political balance changes and if there is a clearer sense of Mr. Johnson's priorities.
However, the talent group is limited because the Brexit process had a huge cost in the Conservative Party. Several prominent members were left out of the party after opposing Mr. Johnson's hard line approach to Brexit, and other experienced ministers decided not to run for re-election in December.
%MINIFYHTMLe62ae2fdd382cbb178a8607fcce48d9717%