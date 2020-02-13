Boris Johnson gives new form to the UK government

LONDON [Reuters] – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday began a confusion of his leadership team, seeking to define the political direction of a government that faces few limitations after an overwhelming electoral victory in December.

Although its ruling conservative party has been in power for a decade, the reorganization was an opportunity to refresh its profile and give the impression that a government is moving forward after three years of Brexit paralysis.

The first changes arrived on Thursday morning, with Julian Smith, the secretary of state of Northern Ireland, saying he would leave the government. His departure was somewhat surprising, given that he had received high praise for helping to end the political stalemate that had left Northern Ireland without a regional government for three years.

Over the course of several hours, senior officials from a series of government ministries turned to Twitter to announce that they would leave, including Geoffrey Cox, who as attorney general provided legal advice that complicated the efforts of Theresa May, Mr. Johnson's predecessor , leaving the European Union even when he advocated the departure of Great Britain.