Bonser's monstrous night leads Palmer Ridge to victory over Vista Ridge – Up News Info

The Palmer Ridge Bears easily saved the Vista Ridge Wolves for a score of 69-32 on Tuesday.

Eden Bonser led Palmer Ridge with 32 points scored. Lacy Preeshl had a productive night, scoring 11 points.

In his next games, Vista Ridge will host Sand Creek, while Palmer Ridge will travel to play against Lewis-Palmer.

Vista Ridge has not reported any team or player statistics for this contest.



