Bonfire of the spads: special advisors become victims of war in the heart of the government

Sajid Javid's decision to resign today is the culmination of a bitter internal battle for control with Dominic Cummings, which the chancellor finally lost.

The camps at No10 and No11 have been in a state of war barely hidden for months, with increasingly brutal reports.

Today's ultimatum for Mr. Javid to fire his closest team and accept assistants who respond to Mr. Cummings is the culmination of a naked power takeover by the head of hipster strategy.

Special advisers, known as Spads, have long acted as the voice of their ministers, representing their interests and determined to protect them and foster their careers.

But No10 is determined that Spads loyalty is only for Johnson.

In addition to Mr. Javid, Secretary of Justice Robert Buckland was ordered to fire one of his advisors, Peter Cardwell, to keep his own job.

Cummings has been especially furious with the Treasury Department for a series of reports and leaks that blamed the operatives & # 39; rebels & # 39; in No. 11.

Critical points have included the budget in March, a "mansion tax,quot; and Javid's determination to move forward with the HS2 rail link.

Cummings is a long-term critic of the £ 106 billion scheme, which he considers a cash black hole.

Sajid Javid photographed at the party conference in Manchester last September with his main advisors, including Tim Sculthorpe (right)

The prime minister's assistant has been furious with the Treasury for a long time, accusing them of stopping at Boris Johnson's plans to increase spending to level up & # 39; to the poorest parts of the United Kingdom.

The six foreign ministers team includes Mats Persson, former head of the Open Europe group of experts and an advisor to David Cameron, the former prime minister who once described Cummings as a "career psychopath."

Other attendees include Samuel Coates, who previously worked at ConservativeHome, and media advisor Tim Sculthorpe.

His works are linked to those of Mr. Javid, which means that everyone has been automatically evicted from the government with his boss.

But Mr. Javid clearly believed that he could not continue with his role while they were fired, the choice he apparently faced.

Who is Dominic Cummings? Born in Durham and educated at the University of Oxford, Dominic Cummings takes much of his roots from the north, although he is married to the daughter of an aristocrat. The father of a 48-year-old became famous in politics first as an advisor to Michael Gove and then as campaign director in the official campaign group of the Brexit referendum. Many will know him as the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the HBO / Channel 4 comedy and drama film Brexit, and for his role in covering a red bus with the famous NHS claim of £ 350 million. Cummings is credited with creating the slogan of "regaining control,quot; and is criticized for the monetary figure announced on the side of the bus traveling through the country. I would later say that the promise, which was even dismissed by the head of statistics in the United Kingdom, was "necessary to win." The campaign group was also fined £ 61,000 for breaking the rules in preparing for the vote. Cummings is seen as a genius, a rebel or a troublemaker. He was also once labeled "career psychopath,quot; by former Prime Minister David Cameron. But Mr. Cummings is not afraid to fire an insult. In 2017, he described David Davis, then secretary of Brexit, as "thick as the mince, weak as a toad and vain as Narcissus." Johnson appointed Cummings to his top team as principal advisor at Number 10 when he became Prime Minister in the summer of 2019. The appointment was controversial, as it was discovered that he despised Parliament at the beginning of the year for refusing to present evidence to parliamentarians investigating the wrong information. But Mr. Cummings seems to enjoy the controversy, deliberating to cultivate a reputation as someone who does not comply with the rules of conventional politics.

The unpleasant incident of last year follows when his adviser Sonia Khan was summarily dismissed by Cummings and taken from Downing Street for allegedly being in contact with friends of former Chancellor Philip Hammond.

The move left Javid "absolutely furious," but No10 tried to calm the dispute by insisting that reports of a break between him and Johnson were "extremely exaggerated."

In the more than six months since Johnson became prime minister and took him to the heart of his machine, Cummings has fought a war against the Spad system.

A visible part of this was his strange January job announcement in which he asks & # 39; super talented weirdos & # 39; to apply to work at Number 10.

Writing on his personal blog, Cummings sets out plans for a reorganization of Downing Street in which doctors in math and physics would mix with “ weird and misfits with strange abilities & # 39; & # 39; and with people who “ fought to get out of terrible hellish holes & # 39; & # 39 ;.

And last week he ordered a repression of the advisors who socialize with journalists in an attempt to exercise a discipline of messages about who from the government.

Other spads were also vetoed by Mr. Cummings. Anita Boateng's hiring by Security Minister Brandon Lewis was blocked.

And the Secretary of Culture, Nicky Morgan, was told that his advisor in the Department of Education, Luke Tryl, could not move with her to his new department.

The notoriously abrasive special advisor, who earlier this week seemed to suggest a team of cartoon superheroes called PJ Masks could do a better job than the then Cabinet, sometimes seems to enjoy the confrontation, whether with senior politicians, officials or journalists.

Despite smiling widely on the cameras when he entered Downing Street today, it is understood that Javid was enraged when he was told that he had to fire all his assistants and accept that a team be imposed on him.

He replied that he would make him & # 39; Chancellor only in name & # 39; or & # 39; Chino & # 39 ;, a mocking nickname that his enemies had already applied to him in government.

Nick King, Mr. Javid's former chief of staff, said: "I worked for Sajid for years, he was his first advisor and I consider him a good friend."

& # 39; He inspires loyalty and is very loyal in return.

"It doesn't surprise me at all that he chose to support his team before staying in position."

"Talk to your character."

With the new Foreign Minister Rishi Sunak working with a new unique team of special advisors from a joint group No. 10/11, the change effectively gives Mr. Cummings and the Prime Minister a controlling stake in the Treasury.

Although Cummings was not in the courtroom during discussions with Johnson, sources said it was "obvious,quot; who was behind the measure.

He has not hidden his determination to shake things in the halls of power and has shown no signs of concern for the enemies he makes along the way.

But being blamed for the departure of Boris Johnson's first chancellor after less than six months at work may haunt him again if Javid, a Johnson rival for the Tory leadership last year, begins to make his boss's life difficult. The rear banks Tory.

Cummings and Javid clashed over infrastructure spending, especially in the north.

Last week, the assistant parked his tanks on the Treasure lawn by getting involved in budget planning before the fiscal work on March 11.

Preparations for the big event, the first since Brexit at the end of January, are usually the only chancellor's reserve of the day.

But it was reported that Cummings was trying to play a role in establishing the government's direction on taxes and expenditures, something you'll find even easier after today's events.

The sources told The Times that the prime minister's chief advisor is working "almost full time,quot; on what should be included in the Budget and what should be focused on reviewing government spending.

This afternoon, shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: & # 39; This must be a historical record with the government in crisis after just over two months in power.

"Dominic Cummings has clearly won the battle to take full control of the Treasury and install his puppet as chancellor."

Cummings has placed itself at the heart of the new administration and has made its presence felt in numerous areas.

But some ministers are upset in private about what they see as the "control monster,quot; of Cumming.

He pressed for important expense announcements as soon as Johnson became Prime Minister last year.

But Javid finally won the battle over spending, as Johnson agreed to adhere to a set of fairly strict tax rules.

The ongoing row between the aides at Number 10 and the Treasury was compared last week to the conflict in the Middle East by an anonymous Whitehall official quoted by the Financial Times.

"It has become the crisis between Israel and Palestine: nobody can say exactly when it started, but it has become retaliation after retaliation," the official said.

Mr. Javid returned home today after his resignation from the bomb during the cabinet reorganization.

Javid's first planned budget for November was canceled when the Prime Minister held early elections and Javid would have been preparing for the parliamentary set-set scheduled for March 11.

The father of four children, 49, is the smallest chancellor since Iain Macleod, who died shortly after taking office in 1970, according to the Government Institute.

In public, he identifies himself as the son of a bus driver, whose father arrived in England from Pakistan in the 1960s with only one pound in his pocket, and for his colleagues, he is The Saj.

He was a household secretary who spoke rudely and whose stance lasts on the pleas of jihadi bride Shamima Begum to be allowed to return to the United Kingdom increased his popularity among some conservatives, but horrified others, especially after the newly born son Ms. Begum's born later died in a Syrian refugee camp.

After reaching the last four in the race to replace Theresa May as a Tory leader last year, he retired and subsequently backed Johnson.

Born in Rochdale and raised in Bristol, he went to a state school and studied economics and politics at the University of Exeter.

He became a member of Bromsgrove in 2010, leaving behind a career in finance that placed him on the path to number 11.