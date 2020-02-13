Bollywood celebrities mourn the loss of designer Wendell Rodricks

The disappearance of veteran fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has left everyone in shock. Members of the film fraternity are mourning the loss of the ace designer. Actors like Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernández, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Arjun Rampal have expressed their condolences in social networks. Wendell had been suffering from a prolonged illness and died at 5.45 pm at his home in Goa on Wednesday.

Anushka took her Instagram and shared how it was because Wendell moved to Mumbai from Bangalore. The actress said: “I woke up in New Zealand with the sad news that Wendell Rodricks had died while he was sleeping. He was one of the most iconic and original fashion designers and a champion of LGBT rights. He had given me the opportunity to close his fashion week parade in Mumbai after seeing me in Bangalore in a fashion show and he was kind, kind and encouraging. It was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to continue modeling when I was only 18 years old. RIP Wendell My love and prayers for Jerome and the rest of his family and friends.

Scroll to read how Bollywood mourned the loss of this ace designer,

His death leaves a void in the fashion fraternity that can never be replaced. That you can RIP #WendellRodricks. Miss you. – Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 12, 2020

My dear @Wendellrodricks @jeromegoa . It is too early to say goodbye … Cheers to an adorable, talented, positive and loving human being who really lived life on his own terms! I WILL LOSE YOU U ðÂÂŸÂÂª #RIPWendell pic.twitter.com/b8P5qBPzoI – Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 12, 2020

Gutted to hear about the premature disappearance of @Wendellrodricks. He had only known him briefly, but he admired his defense of gay rights and his love for his home state, Goa. He was unique in his class! Rest in peace. Condolences to the family! ðÂÂŸÂÂ ™ ÂÂ ðÂÂŸÂÂ ½ – TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 12, 2020

A trip to Goa felt incomplete without visiting #WendellRodricks. What a style and hospitality! I will never forget the exquisite meals in their homes, the cocktails at sunset in their boat, their passion to protect the environment and their devotion to their dogs. Wishing @jeromegoa strength and peace – Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) February 12, 2020

