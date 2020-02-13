Boeing delivers the 500th CH-47F Chinook helicopter – Defense Blog

The aerospace giant Boeing announced that it has delivered the 500º CH-47F Chinook double rotor helicopter to the US military. UU. And to military sales customers abroad.

The CH-47 "Chinook,quot; has been flown by the United States Army and allied nations military forces since 1962. The CH-47 model helicopters were widely used in the Vietnam War and the 1991 Gulf War , as well as in Afghanistan and Iraq. . CH-47s are immensely important in providing mobility to modern armies.

This latest version of Chinook, the army's heavy-duty helicopter since the Vietnam War, represents the lessons learned in Afghanistan and the armed conflicts of recent years.

In Afghanistan, the CH-47D was indispensable because the double rotor helicopter could operate at high mountain altitudes too high for the UH-60 Blackhawk and deliver up to 30 troops and thousands of pounds of cargo.

The CH-47F has been designed to include improvements designed to make the helicopter more reliable and keep it flying longer.

The fuselage has been redesigned to make it more resistant and resistant to corrosion. The new version CH-47 is also designed to facilitate its preparation for the shipment in the fuselage of a C-5 or C-17 cargo plane. Externally, the CH-47F looks like a CH-47D, except for a new paint job designed to make the helicopter harder to detect.

The newest version of the helicopter contains new avionics, a redesigned ramp and a rear rotor tower, and incorporates new countermeasures against ground-to-air missiles.

The biggest change in the new CH-47 is the all-digital "glass cabin,quot; instrument set that replaces many dials with integrated computer readings. Officially known as the Common Avionics Architecture System, the set of computer readings incorporates information for the pilots of the aircraft in an easy to manage format. The new digital readings were designed to reflect lessons learned in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.