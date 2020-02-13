Bobby Portis joins the list of absurd expulsions of the Knicks this season

%MINIFYHTML72bde6051ab53d203aad2ddcf599cc5011% %MINIFYHTML72bde6051ab53d203aad2ddcf599cc5012%

Knicks dysfunction is not something new, but a new wrinkle this season has been the growing list of unusual ejections.

On Wednesday, Bobby Portis joined Elfrid Payton and Marcus Morris as Knicks to be expelled for an unconventional reason. During a timeout, Portis captured a practice shot of the Wizards guard, Shabazz Napier, and threw it at Napier as he moved away from the floor. The basketball hit Napier in the arm.

Portis, of course, has a history of unnecessary extracurriculars. He once broke his former teammate Nikola Mirotic's jaw during practice, and last month he was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul by hitting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Lakers on the head in a getaway.

In the preseason, Morris (who was changed last week to the Clippers) made one of the most disrespectful movements imaginable in the sport, balancing the basketball in the face of Justin Anderson of the Wizards. His behavior caused eyebrows and laughter throughout the league.

A couple of weeks ago, Payton pushed Jae Crowder from the Grizzlies to the stands when Crowder attempted a three-point triple at a blowout. That incident was accompanied by songs of "Selling to the team,quot; at Madison Square Garden and Morris sexist comments after the game.

There was almost a fight at Madison Square Garden between Knicks and Grizzlies. Elfrid Payton pushes Jae Crowder in a triple with about 50 seconds remaining and Grizz up 124-106. You will hear from the NBA. pic.twitter.com/65kSzOHClc – Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 30, 2020

The Knicks lost Wednesday's game to the Wizards 114-96, and it wouldn't have mattered if Portis had lasted the entire competition.

However, with a record of 17-38 and few promising young people, Portis at least managed to distract himself from the terrible product on the team's court.