Bobby Madley returns to arbitration in England | Soccer news

Madley will initially officiate in League One and League Two; The arbitrator was dismissed in 2018 for 'serious misconduct on grounds of discrimination'





Bobby Madley returns to professional arbitration in England after 18 months out of the game in this country.

Madley stopped officiating at the highest level in England in August 2018 and moved to Norway after being fired by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited arbitration body.

A spokesman for PGMOL said: "After discussions in recent weeks, Bobby Madley has taken the opportunity to re-arbitrate in England as a National List referee with effect from the beginning of next season."

Madley revealed in a blog post on New Year's Eve that he had been fired for "serious misconduct on grounds of discrimination,quot; after sending a video to someone where he seemed to make fun of a disabled person.

Now he will return to the English game from the beginning of next season and will initially officiate in League One and League Two.

In a new blog post detailing his return to the game in English, Madley wrote: "Eighteen months ago I lost the job of my dreams as a professional soccer referee because of my own pitiful, naive and stupid actions."

"However, I am delighted that I have been given the opportunity to return to the referee in the professional game in England

"I have learned a lot about myself in the last 18 months, but I also discovered how important friends and family are in the darkest moments. Their love and support have been unwavering, especially that of my mother, my brother and my amazing partner. Jenny and her family, and that certainly helped me during that period. "

Madley revealed that the introduction of VAR in the Premier League this season meant that returning immediately to first level arbitration was never an option.

The 34-year-old said he will work to restore his credentials as a match official by taking over the games in non-league football for the rest of this season.

"I was offered and accepted the opportunity to start next season as a National List Referee. This group of referees officiate in League One and League Two," said Madley.

"Like any referee, I have the desire to perform to the fullest and achieve the best I can. I still have dreams that I thought were dead, but for me now they are very much alive."

"For the rest of this season, I will be officiating games further down the pyramid that will help me reintegrate into the game in English."

Madley again expressed regret for the episode that led to his dismissal in 2018 and now hopes to rekindle his career as a professional referee in England.

"I have never tried to excuse my 2018 actions," he said.

"I have never tried to blame anyone but myself, but I am also proud to have preserved my own dignity and did not use the media to try to defeat anyone else or sell juicy gossip to sensationalist media."

"I am not proud of my actions in 2018 and I have learned from this and I feel that I am a better and stronger person."