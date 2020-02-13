Black History Month is the center of attention: Morehouse College makes history by becoming the first HBCU with a polo team

%MINIFYHTML0d6b620f34e8e2d21e882e063722529f11% %MINIFYHTML0d6b620f34e8e2d21e882e063722529f12%

# Roommates, Black History Month is still strong and now there is another reason to celebrate! The iconic Morehouse College has just made history as the first HBCU to have a polo team. If that is not #BlackExcellence, we do not know what it is.

Morehouse is known for making history in many ways and has produced some of the most legendary figures in the black community, and that tradition is likely to continue with this latest batch of news. @Blavity reports that Morehouse is now a member of the United States Polo Association, which makes it the first polo team in an HBCU institution.

Morehouse Polo Club was co-founded by Miguel Wilson in 2019, who also founded the nonprofit organization Ride to the Olympics. Ride to the Olympics awards scholarships to students, while providing riding lessons that allow them to compete throughout the US. UU. And internationally. The polo team members are current students, Rian Toussaint, Jayson Palmer, Justin Wynn and Caleb Cherry.

In a recent interview, Wilson explained his passion for starting the organization and stated:

“Ride to the Olympics was a base that my son and I started a few years ago because I grew up in Washington, D.C., in a very difficult environment. The horses and that experience changed the course of my life and gave me a different opportunity that exposed me to people and situations that many of my friends never had. ”

He continued, adding:

“Historically, there has never been a polo team in a (HBCU). We wanted to give younger children, older children whom they admire in a university environment and who are mentors of these younger children. "

In a letter to Morehouse, Amy Fraser, Director of Intercollegial / Interscholar Pole, sent an official welcome to the new team, saying: "We would like to officially welcome Morehouse College to the family." Morehouse will play outside the Atlanta Regional Polo Center with Jolie Liston and Frankie Questel. ”

Congratulations to Morehouse for once again making important moves!

Roommates, what do you think about this?