Blac Chyna says Rob Kardashian is "exaggerating,quot; the claims that she pointed a gun at him and tried to "drown him,quot; based on new documents in an ongoing lawsuit

#Roommates, the ongoing drama between former Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna seems endless, and with each new report things get even uglier. Based on statements of new court documents, Chyna says Rob's claims that he was extremely violent towards him, even pointing a gun at him and trying to strangle him, are not entirely accurate.

If it seems that the battle between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna has been going on for what seems like an eternity, it's because it was. As you know, the two are still fighting for the sole custody of their daughter, Dream, and as a result, some very serious accusations are being thrown. According to @TMZ_TV, Rob wants his accusations of violence at the hands of Blac Chyna to be used in his lawsuit and to help him ensure full custody of his daughter.

However, Blac Chyna is closing Rob's claims for being completely unfounded. She says that despite Rob's allegations that she pointed a gun at him and also tried to strangle him, he suffered no real injuries or pain. So, she is requesting that Rob's lawsuit be dismissed by the judge.

Blac Chyna has just submitted new court documents, stating that Rob "greatly exaggerated,quot; his injuries from his alleged fight in December 2016. In addition, he states that the only pain Rob suffered during the night in question is a broken heart because what He left and ended their relationship.

While he admitted to aiming at him with a gun and telling his friends that he would kill him if he "makes a mistake," he says that everyone knew he was just kidding and did not intend to pull the trigger.

Roommates, what do you think about this?