Blac Chyna asks the judge to dismiss Rob Kardashian's 2017 assault lawsuit

Blac Chyna made a motion for the court to reject Rob Kardashian's lawsuit in 2017 against her, a new People report revealed. The court documents obtained by the media describe Chyna saying that because he never intended to inflict damage and because he never hurt him, Rob's claim was unfounded.

In 2017, Kylie Jenner and Kardashian, 32, filed the lawsuit, accusing Chyna of trying to strangle him with an iPhone cable during a fight they had in December of that year. The fight was at Kylie's house. In addition, Jenner accused Chyna of inflicting massive damage on the house, about $ 100,000.

As part of his motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Chyna presented a document that shows evidence that Kardashian was never injured in the interaction. In addition, the documents state that the only damage to Kardashian was her "heartbreak,quot; that she moved out of the house with Dream.

In the following March 2018, Jenner withdrew his lawsuit against Chyna, Chyna and his lawyers said. In addition, the motion to dismiss the claim states that Chyna was just kidding and was acting as her normal "colorful,quot; self the night of the altercation.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Chyna admitted that she and her legal team filed the motion to dismiss the lawsuit against him, filed by Rob Kardashian. At the moment, Chyna has two more court cases against the Kardashian family.

Followers of the dispute know that Chyna's porn revenge case against Mr. Kardashian is scheduled to begin in May 2020. Marty Singer, Rob's lawyer, issued his own statement on behalf of Rob, stating that the lawsuit against Rob was "without merit."

The dispute between Rob and Chyna has remained untidy, including their judicial battle for Dream. Rob has tried to obtain primary physical custody of his 3-year-old son. Earlier, Kardashian accused Chyna of being out of control, including his supposed habit of alcohol.

TMZ states that Rob and his team also claim that Chyna's party lifestyle has led Dream to act more aggressively. Rob wants his parenting time to be limited on weekends.



