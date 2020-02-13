Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas O & # 39; Connell says they are & # 39; ashamed & # 39; for the victories of Grammys

%MINIFYHTMLf2426bdd91a0bc7edfd017ddc5f0f7ae11% %MINIFYHTMLf2426bdd91a0bc7edfd017ddc5f0f7ae12%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The 22-year-old record producer admits in a recent interview that they are "a little ashamed of earning so much" and expect the earnings to be "equal" among other nominees.

Up News Info –

Billie eilish and his record producer brother is apparently in conflict over his great victory at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The couple took home a total of five trophies each, including four important awards, during the January 26 ceremony, but Finneas O & # 39; Connell He admitted that they were quite "ashamed" about it.

The 22-year-old musician shared his thoughts on this in a new interview with Vogue magazine. When asked if he and his sister were prepared for the possibility of sweeping the awards ceremony, he replied: "We were both somewhat ashamed of winning so much; you expect it to be the same, but after the third consecutive … well, we love everyone our fellow nominees. "

%MINIFYHTMLf2426bdd91a0bc7edfd017ddc5f0f7ae13% %MINIFYHTMLf2426bdd91a0bc7edfd017ddc5f0f7ae14%

On how his sister took her multiple victories, the first "Joy"The star spilled," she was very grateful, obviously, and many of her friends were there. She has more & # 39; go with the flow & # 39; that I ". He also confessed:" We were expecting … between the two of us, we had 11 nominations, so we were brave enough to hope we might get one. I would have loved that. "

%MINIFYHTMLf2426bdd91a0bc7edfd017ddc5f0f7ae15% %MINIFYHTMLf2426bdd91a0bc7edfd017ddc5f0f7ae16%

The composer, who helped produce Selena Gomez"Lose You to Love Me", went on to reveal that he really fell in love with his fellow nominees Lizzo Y Lil Nas X. "I thought that & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; would win the record of the year, and I thought that & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; would win the song of the year, because that's how it was," he shared. "I was hopeful about the album of the year, and that's one I'm really proud of, because I love listening to that album from front to back. That was the only one I thought, & # 39; maybe! & # 39;"

In another part of the interview, Finneas related how he and Billie celebrated their great victories. "They forced us to celebrate, which I hate to do," he said. "If we had lost, at least I wouldn't have had to party." When he was pressed on what he would rather have done, he replied: "Anything. People say that, and they really express it as something they boast about, but I would never do that. I just have no interest in being at a party."

Finneas and Billie shared three congratulations on the Grammys 2020. Together they won the song of the year and the record for the year "Bad Guy" in addition to the album of the year for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?". Individually, she achieved the Best Engineering Album, Non-Classical and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, while she obtained the Best Pop Vocal Album and the Best New Artist.