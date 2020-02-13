Billie Eilish's brother admits they felt ashamed of sweeping the Grammy

At this year's Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish and her older brother, Finneas O'Connell, took home prizes in some of the most important categories. Billie and Finneas earned several compliments, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Recording of the Year.

In addition, Eilish took home the Best New Artist award as well as O'Connell for Producer of the Year. In other words, it was a great year for both parties. However, during a recent interview, O & # 39; Connell shared that he and Billie felt ashamed of winning so many because they expected the category won to be shared equally among the other nominees.

The 22-year-old declared that he and Billie were grateful to win the awards, but there was a sense of shame. He explained that he didn't really expect to win so many.

O & # 39; Connell added that he thought Lizzo or Lil Nas X would win more in the main categories, and added that if he had to bet money, he thought he would have lost if he had bet on winning them all.

According to O & # 39; Connell, he thought that Truth hurts He would take home the record of the year, and also "Old Town Road,quot; was more suitable for the song of the year. The only one he and Billie hoped to win was the album of the year because he and Billie love to listen to their album from beginning to end.

Finneas has already moved on to the next stage of his career. Instead of returning in two years and hoping to earn more Grammys, I would rather start working in film and theater. That said, he and Billie are thinking a lot about their next world tour.

The last time we saw them together was at the Oscars 2020, where they worked together to perform the classic song of The Beatles, "Yesterday." While things have been great between him and Billie since his meteoric rise to fame, there have been some disadvantages.

O & # 39; Connell shared that he and Billie can no longer go anywhere together in public. They have become too famous.



