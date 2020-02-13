Billie Eilish's Bond themed song is here: Listen No Time to Die

You will be shaken, not agitated, by Billie eilishmusical theme of the new James Bond movie No time to die.

In January, it was announced that the 18-year-old singer, now a Grammy winner, will record the main song of the next 25th movie in the hit spy series and will co-write it with her brother and musical partner, Finneas O & # 39; Connell. His song "No Time to Die,quot; was released on Thursday.

%MINIFYHTMLfce9574577d073fdf1d8193d86581bdd11% %MINIFYHTMLfce9574577d073fdf1d8193d86581bdd12%

In the 2020 Grammys In January, he told E! News & # 39; Ryan Seacrest that the song was finished

"Writing a link song is … I feel like the greatest goal in life, as a musician and composer, and I think my brother and I, with whom I write … I think that unconsciously and consciously, we have been trying to write a Bond theme for all our life.

Eilish is the youngest artist to address a Bond issue. She follows in the footsteps of artists like Duran Duran, Tina Turner, Sheryl crowe, Virgin, Chris Cornell, Jack white Y Alicia Keys, Adele Y Sam smith. The last two singers won the Oscars for their musical themes for the most recent James Bond movies, Skyfall Y Spectrum.