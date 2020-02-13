Billie Eilish will present the James Bond song at the Brit Awards

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Bury a Friend & # 39; is expected interpret the soundtrack of the last 007 film & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; for the first time in the next awards ceremony in London.

Billie eilish He will present his new James Bond theme in its entirety at the Brit Awards in London next week.

The "bad boy" singer will be backed by an orchestra conducted by film composer Hans Zimmer when he returns to the city where he recorded the last hymn 007 last month, January 2020.

The 25th Bond theme, which Eilish wrote with his composing partner and brother Finneas, will be released on Thursday, February 13, 2020, but Billie made a mockery on Wednesday night.