Billie Eilish was embarrassed by her great victories in the Grammys

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Billie eilish and his older brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell, swept the largest categories in the 2020 Grammys.
The brothers duo won the album of the year, the song of the year and the record of the year. Eilish won the Best New Artist award and O & # 39; Connell won the Producer of the Year, so his first year at the Grammy was historic.
But in a new interview with fashionO & # 39; Connell shared that he and his little sister were a little embarrassed by their clean sweep, and noted that he hoped the victories would be more evenly divided among the other nominees.
As the 22-year-old shared her compliments, "(Billie) was very grateful, obviously, and many of her friends were there. She has more & # 39; go with the flow & # 39; than me, but we were both a little ashamed of winning so much; you expect it to be a bit the same, but after the third consecutive … well, we love all our fellow nominees. "
As a result, he was shooting for Lizzo Y Lil Nas X Take home wins in the main categories. As he said: "If I had bet on someone, I would have lost money in which we won everything."
"I thought & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; would win the record of the year," continued O & # 39; Connell. "And I thought & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; would win the song of the year, because it was. I was hoping for the album of the year, and I'm very proud of that, because I love listening to that album from front to back. That was the only one I thought, & # 39; maybe! & # 39; "
Now that the awards season is over, he is not focused on punching the next Album of the Year winner. As the star explained, "I don't leave this week thinking," I can't wait to go back in two years and earn more. "I'm like, & # 39; We did that & # 39; now I'm, great, I can concentrate on others my dreams; I really want to do musical work in film and theater in the next five years. "
What it is However, he now has in mind his next world tour with Eilish.
While sharing his next work, "I am writing new music and take meetings to discover what we will do next. We have a whole year of tours ahead, which is a lot, but we slowed down in November and December, so things have been quite reasonable in general. "
O & # 39; Connell and Eilish appeared for the last time together in the Oscar 2020 Awardswhere they joined to act The Beatles"Yesterday,quot; for the In Memoriam tribute. While they were a frequent sight during the awards season, the producer revealed that his collective fame has made an aspect of their lives a bit difficult.
As he said: "It has changed our ability to go places together, which is a shame. I wish that was not the case. We just love each other and we are honest, and we speak the same creative language. There is no other person with whom I like working as much as my sister. "
