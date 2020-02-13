Billie Eilish was embarrassed by her great victories in the Grammys

Billie eilish and his older brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell, swept the largest categories in the 2020 Grammys.

The brothers duo won the album of the year, the song of the year and the record of the year. Eilish won the Best New Artist award and O & # 39; Connell won the Producer of the Year, so his first year at the Grammy was historic.

But in a new interview with fashionO & # 39; Connell shared that he and his little sister were a little embarrassed by their clean sweep, and noted that he hoped the victories would be more evenly divided among the other nominees.

As the 22-year-old shared her compliments, "(Billie) was very grateful, obviously, and many of her friends were there. She has more & # 39; go with the flow & # 39; than me, but we were both a little ashamed of winning so much; you expect it to be a bit the same, but after the third consecutive … well, we love all our fellow nominees. "

As a result, he was shooting for Lizzo Y Lil Nas X Take home wins in the main categories. As he said: "If I had bet on someone, I would have lost money in which we won everything."