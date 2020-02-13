Billie Eilish drives the Internet crazy with the theme song & # 39; There's no time to die & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML748dc61e2d1764391d689910b1e3428811% %MINIFYHTML748dc61e2d1764391d689910b1e3428812%

By demonstrating that her enemies are wrong, the Grammy-winning singer shows her high notes in the changing song she produces with her brother and longtime collaborator, Finneas.

Come back when Billie eilish It was announced as "No time to die"Singer of the main song, many doubt that she would do as well as Adele or Sam smith Due to his musical style. However, the Grammy-winning singer proved that critics were wrong when she released the song on Thursday, February 13 at night, which caused a stir on the Internet.

Co-written by her and her brother Finneas, the haunting ballad finds Billie showing her raw and touching vocalization about piano melodies. By proving that those who expected it to be a wrong "whisper" song, even flex their high notes towards the end of the song, before continuing to sing: "Cheat me once, cheat me twice / Are you dead or paradise? / Now you will never see me cry / There is simply no time to die. "

After the release of the song, Billie's name soon began to be popular on social networks with many people praising her. "Everyone who says & # 39; BIlLie EiLiSh can sing to WhIsPeR & # 39; must be reevaluated immediately," says one. "I just died listening to Billie end a new song even if the title is not the time to die," joked another.

"Beautiful. Billie Eilish puts her raw emotion in her music and that's why I love her so much," said another person, while another praised Billie, "Her voice is totally made for this song! Many wrong. Well done Billie." . There was also someone who said, "LOL, I SAID TO ME, this sounds like it's James Bond lmao, looked at the screen again and saw oo7 at the top. Wow, she really strengthened her theme correctly. Good job Billie."

Billie is the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond theme. It is scheduled to perform the song for the first time at the Brit Awards in London on February 18. In a statement to Variety, he said about his participation: "It feels crazy to be part of this in every way. Marking the main song of a film that is part of such a legendary series is a great honor. James Bond is the film franchise cooler than it exists. I'm still in shock. "

"No Time to Die" will be released on April 10 in the United States.