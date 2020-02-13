Big Sean shows big bulge while exercising in sweatpants

%MINIFYHTML6005c0d8a61abf44bb43d72d2a4015be11% %MINIFYHTML6005c0d8a61abf44bb43d72d2a4015be12%

The rapper & # 39; Double or Nothing & # 39; He leaves little to the imagination in his latest training video on Instagram while displaying his impressive package while doing pull ups in the gym.

Be big He went viral due to his latest training video. With a white T-shirt and a combination of blue sweatpants, the rapper revealed more than he had originally thought. His virility profile was clearly visible while doing pull ups in the gym.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section. "Everyone is looking at their impression because it is all I see," said one. "I'm not even looking at him, he's looking at me," joked another. Another joked: "I see that your name is not Big Sean for nothing."

Others mentioned his girlfriend. Jhene aiko and why he kept mentioning his package in his songs. "Now I see where Jhene comes from," wrote one. "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta"star Tia Becca he joked: "Damn it, Jhene, I see why you are shot …" Another commented: "Jhene is not lying."

Neither Big Sean nor Jhene Aike made any comments about the rumor online.

Earlier this year, in her song "P * $$ Y Fairy (OTW)", she sang about having satisfying sex with her boyfriend, "What the fuck makes me smile / What the fuck makes me feel very proud." She also hinted at the size of his penis in another sexually explicit clue called "Maniac".

Meanwhile, Big Sean boasted of giving him multiple climaxes in an equally NSFW song called "None of Your Concern."

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have been in an intermittent relationship since 2016. It was rumored that she was pregnant last year, but closed it.

She already has a daughter from a previous relationship with her singing partner. O & # 39; Ryan. It is linked to Big Sean after his divorce from music producer Oladipo "Dot da Genius" Omishore.

Big Sean, meanwhile, was previously engaged with Naya Rivera. He was suspended in 2014 and then moved on with Ariana Grande.